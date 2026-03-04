Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Catches Former NFL Husband Off Guard With Big Personal Milestone

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone shared the most joyous news of her life in January 2026: she and Andre Levrone Jr. are expecting their first child. Fans and the track world showered the post with love and celebration. But while she had long voiced her dream of motherhood back in 2025, the twist that we only just got to know is, she kept it secret from husband Andre Levrone!

When Sydney got to know of her pregnancy, she didn’t break the news to her husband right away. In fact, Andre learned of the pregnancy one week later via Sydney’s clever surprise.

In her recent Instagram video, the sprinter showed that she revealed the news to him not with words, but with baby shoes and a teddy bear on the bed.

Andre then enters the room, spots the items, pauses in confusion, before he finally realizes their meaning. Seconds later, he pulls her into a tight hug as the couple beams with joy.

“Telling my husband I’m pregnant fresh off a flight at 6am 😂❤️,” she wrote in the caption.

Clearly, Sydney caught Andre with this news at the most unexpected hour, completing startling him. However, it’s the solid foundation of their relationship that perhaps makes this the happiest phase of their lives.

The couple’s relationship had interestingly begun after Andre, a former NFL wide receiver, reached out to Sydney through Instagram and initially asked if he can do Bible study with her. Sydney had opened up about their relationship’s early days in an interview to The Knot in 2022.

She said, “He asked me to do Bible study with him and introduced me to a group of really great people who were encouraging and very mature. It was the first time I was in a relationship with a man who I felt could lead me in my faith to a place where I wanted to be.”

Furthermore, she addes that the two quickly developed a liking for each other and described their relationship as “very intentional.”

“We both knew early on that we liked each other and what our intentions were. If I could say the one thing about our relationship, it’s that it was always very intentional. Honestly, I knew the fourth day we ever talked.”

As Sydney prepares for the birth of her first child, her track ambitions have taken a backseat. While the 26-year-old may not be thinking too much about returning to the track as of now, she has already made a major change to her plans for the 2028 LA Olympics.

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone decides to switch events for the Olympics

The four-time Olympic gold medalist has decided to move on from the 400m hurdles event, where she is a two-time Olympic champion and has broken the world record an outrageous six times in her career. Instead, she will be focusing solely on the 400m flat, an event in which she claimed the US title in 2025.

Opening up on her surprising move, Sydney remarked that she needs to get out of her comfort zone. “It’s very rewarding to step out of my comfort zone. I want to be the best well-rounded athlete I can be, and this is one of those challenges that I think I had been putting off for myself. I wanted to step out in a different way,” Sydney McLaughlin had told Olympics.com in September, 2025.

Sydney further said that making the sudden change may be a big challenge for her, but it only excites her even more. “[Pushing] myself in a way that I haven’t before [has] been exciting. It’s challenging but… I’m excited to see where it continues to go.”

The 2028 LA Olympics will indeed be a massive test for Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone as she enters different territory. But this time, she won’t have just Andre beside her as the family will have a new addition cheering her on from the sidelines.