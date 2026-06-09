Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Finds Another Role in Track and Field Amid Pregnancy Break

The last time Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone even saw a track competitively was when she became a national and world champion in the 400m flat. For a hurdler, that’s incredible. But this is a woman who’s broken her own world record five times. She’s well beyond the sky being her limit, and now, while on maternity leave, McLaughlin-Levrone has found a new passion.

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The 26-year-old track and field superstar was spotted at Lucas Quinn’s facility in Westlake. There she taught a masterclass in sprinting, hurdling, and more to twenty-plus young girls who showed up.

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“A truly transformational experience for 25 girls and an incredible day for everyone involved 🙏🏻,” wrote Quinn on Instagram.

“Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone meeting, coaching, and mentoring them through both performance on the track and challenges off it, with real conversation about mindset, approach, the gospel, and how faith shapes identity and purpose both in sport and life.”

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She wasn’t the only one teaching, as Quinn and McLaughlin-Levrone’s husband, former NFL wide receiver Andre Levrone, were also a part of the masterclass. It marked a welcome change for the four-time Olympic gold medalist who has been on break since the 2025 worlds. There, she won her first-ever world championship gold in the 400m flat despite not regularly competing in the event.

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But it marked a change for the 26-year-old, as she had switched her training to prepare for that rather than her preferred 400m hurdles. That’s mainly because McLaughlin-Levrone wanted to challenge herself and step outside her comfort zone. It paid off sensationally as she didn’t just win the gold at the 2025 Tokyo World Championships. To make things even better, the American set a national record, clocking 47.78 seconds.

She shattered Richards-Ross’s 15-year-old record by over a second. However, her doing that wasn’t all that surprising given that she entered worlds in fine fettle in the 400m flat. After all, she had won gold at four prior meets in the discipline, including the national championships and the Prefontaine Classic.

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With no global championships in 2026, she seized the rare chance to start a family with her husband.

“In track and field, you know, you only get so many considered off years where there are no global championships,” McLaughlin-Levrone told Business Insider. “So that was our prayer and our hope, and, uh, we’re grateful that, you know, we were blessed to be able to do it at, at the right time and, uh, you know, hopefully have time to come back for, for the Olympics.

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“I definitely have heard of what they call, you know, mom strength when you come back to the track or the field or whatever it is, and, uh, just a different kind of, you know, uh, resilience. It’s gonna be a journey to get back there one step at a time.”

Yet her Westlake appearance revealed what she clearly misses: the track. However, that connection with young athletes is something McLaughlin-Levrone has become increasingly passionate about in recent years.

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McLaughlin-Levrone opens up on being a mentor to the next gen

If there’s anyone who knows the value of having a mentor, it’s Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone. The four-time Olympic champion had both Allyson Felix and Jackie Joyner-Kersee mentoring her when she was an up-and-comer. It led to invaluable inputs that helped transform her from a collegiate star into a professional superstar.

Not just any professional superstar, but a regular world record breaker. Now, McLaughlin-Levrone is doing the same, mentoring the next generation, especially through New Balance. The 26-year-old signed a long-term contract with the shoe giant in 2018 and has since been a big part of it. That includes mentoring various athletes along the way, in addition to the extra work she puts into masterclasses.

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“It’s crazy because I thought I was the next generation,” McLaughlin-Levrone told WWD. “There’s so much talent that’s coming out of high school and college right now. It’s cool to see that. I’m sure it’s the same way certain people were watching me at that age.

“I love getting to talk to them and share any sort of wisdom or advice, or answer questions I can be helpful with. These kids are getting so fast. I’m not going to lie, it’s kind of scary. It’s also really cool to see the opportunities they have to work with brands like New Balance.”

While she’s stepped back from chasing records, she’s shaping the sport through mentorship. Whether it’s preparing for a return or helping the next generation, the Olympic champion has found something that keeps her connected to the track even while she’s away from it.