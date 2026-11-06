Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Reveals Her Career Choice Outside Athletics

After spending a year away from track and field to welcome her first child, Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone has already started thinking about life beyond athletics. While fans are eager to see the four-time Olympic gold medalist return to competition and prepare for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics, the American star has another interest she may want to turn into a career. She has made no secret of her desire to return to the track, but even before making her comeback, McLaughlin-Levrone has revealed what she would love to pursue when her running days eventually come to an end.

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During a recent conversation with Elektra Kotsoni, deputy director of Vogue Business and Vogue Runway, on November 5, McLaughlin-Levrone was asked whether she could see herself working in another field, such as fashion or marketing. Her answer left little doubt about where her interests lie. “I’ve always loved the fashion side of what I do,” she said

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She explained that she enjoys creating clothes that feel authentic to the person wearing them. Even in track and field, where athletes face certain restrictions, she has enjoyed designing her own uniforms, experimenting with asymmetrical patterns and choosing different color combinations. For McLaughlin-Levrone, fashion is also a way to express herself before stepping onto the track.

She pointed out how much attention female athletes give to their appearance, particularly their makeup, before competing. Comparing the process to putting on “war paint,” she explained how getting ready helps athletes step into their competitive persona. But her interest in fashion goes beyond what she wears on race day. “I think the fashion space is something that’s always interested me in many different ways,” she added. This passion is already more than just an idea.

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Through her partnership with New Balance, McLaughlin-Levrone has released three signature collections, giving her the chance to bring her own creative ideas into sportswear and everyday fashion. Her first collection arrived in 2021 and featured crop tops, sports bras, leggings, hoodies, jumpsuits, warm-up ponchos, sneakers, and accessories. She was involved in the design, fitting, and styling process, with the collection built around her personal motto, “Be the first you.” Butterfly designs also reflected themes of personal growth and self-expression.

She followed it up with another collection in March 2024, ahead of the Paris Olympics. This time, the designs included more everyday pieces, with neutral shades such as beige, cream, brown, and tan. Her latest collection with New Balance arrived in September 2026 and gave her an even bigger role in the creative process. The range featured eight pieces, including fitted tanks, high-rise leggings, crafted pants, a crewneck, a dress, training shoes, lifestyle sneakers and track spikes.

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Speaking to Vogue about the collection, McLaughlin-Levrone explained that her style has always been simple and clean. “My style has always leaned pretty minimalist and clean; that’s just naturally where I gravitate, more than it being a statement. I love quality pieces that feel simple, but intentional,” she said.

For her, fashion also gives fans a chance to see athletes beyond their performances. “That’s what fashion can do for athletes: it turns ‘this is what I like’ into something tangible other people can be part of and it lets fans see us outside of competition mode,” she said. But does her growing interest in fashion mean McLaughlin-Levrone is planning to retire anytime soon? Not quite.

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Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone isn’t retiring anytime soon

McLaughlin-Levrone has no intention of giving up on her running career, especially with the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics on the horizon. After announcing her pregnancy in January 2026, she stepped away from competition for the season. She and her husband, Andre Levrone, welcomed their daughter, Savannah, on July 12. Her last appearance on the track came at the 2025 World Championships in Tokyo, where she won the 400m title in 47.78 seconds, setting an American record.

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Becoming a mother has changed her priorities, but it has not taken away her desire to compete. In fact, McLaughlin-Levrone is looking forward to the day her daughter gets to watch her chase her dreams. Speaking to USA TODAY about her plans, she said, “I’m just excited to have my daughter and see her grow and develop, and for her to see her mom go back to doing what she loves and train at the highest level possible to strive for her dreams.”

She has also spoken openly about her hopes of making it back for the LA 2028 Games. However, she knows that returning after pregnancy will take patience. “It’s going to be a slow progression back. I’m not rushing any,” she explained. Still, she has a clear goal in mind, adding, “I really hope to be back there with the USA on my chest, representing our country.”

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That does not mean retirement is far from her thoughts, though. During a July 2025 appearance on Justin Gatlin’s Ready Set Go podcast, McLaughlin-Levrone reflected on her future in athletics and admitted, “I do feel like track and field is not everything for me,” she said.

She also made it clear that she wants to decide for herself when the time comes to retire. “I’m going to continue to strive and work until the day I hang up my spikes, but there is an end point,” she explained. Reflecting on her years in the sport, she added, “I know I won’t be doing this for another ten years.”

For now, though, retirement can wait. McLaughlin-Levrone is focused on motherhood and finding her way back to the track, with LA 2028 still in her sights.