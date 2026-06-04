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Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone’s Rival Refuses Retirement Plans to Score Big Career Win at Rome DL

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Maleeha Shakeel

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Jun 4, 2026 | 4:38 PM EDT

HomeTrack & Field

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone’s Rival Refuses Retirement Plans to Score Big Career Win at Rome DL

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Maleeha Shakeel

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Jun 4, 2026 | 4:38 PM EDT

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As Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone continues her motherhood journey away from competition, her biggest rival is still finding ways to stay in the limelight even at 36 years old. Two-time Olympic champion Dalilah Muhammad, who finished seventh in 54.82 seconds in the 2025 World Championships final, had earlier suggested that this season could be her final year in athletics. But that plan now looks less certain after her return to racing at the Diamond League in Rome.

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On June 5, Muhammad stepped onto the track for her first 400m hurdles race of the season at the Golden Gala Pietro Mennea, Stadio Olimpico, Roma. She didn’t win as Emma Zapletalová claimed victory in 52.58 seconds, securing her second Diamond League win in less than a week, as she once again held off Anna Cockrell. Meanwhile, Muhammad finished fourth in 53.39 seconds, a steady opener and her fastest season start ever in the event.

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Although she missed out on the podium, the run still carried weight as her first hurdles race of the season. Her personal best remains 51.58 seconds. But just after the race, she was asked about her earlier retirement comments and what influenced her decision to continue instead of stepping away.

“I think several things went into that decision. Mainly, I just didn’t end the season (2025) how I wanted to end. I had really great momentum, but I got injured…” she said to Citius Mag. “This year, especially with the Ultimate Championships, that’s something new… I kind of like to be out there and not just watching it. So, that was a factor. And I think just knowing that my body’s capable if I play it a little smarter..”

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Maleeha Shakeel

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Maleeha Shakeel is a Senior Olympic Sports Writer at EssentiallySports, known for covering some of the biggest moments in global sport. From the World Athletics Championships 2023 to the Paris Olympics 2024 and the Winter Cup 2025, she has reported live on events that define sporting history. Her coverage has also been cited by Olympics.com on its official platform. Whether breaking developments in real time, such as her widely-followed live blog on Jordan Chiles’ medal revocation, or crafting feature stories that explore the mental and emotional journeys of athletes, Maleehah’s work blends accuracy, clarity, and storytelling flair to resonate with fans worldwide. As part of EssentiallySports’ Journalistic Excellence Program, an in-house initiative to hone advanced reporting, editorial strategy, and audience-focused writing, she has developed a distinct voice that focuses on people, pressure, and pivotal moments. From chronicling Sha’Carri Richardson’s sprints to capturing Letsile Tebogo’s rise, her reporting offers readers insight beyond the scoreboard.

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Yeswanth Praveen

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