Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone’s Rival Takes Over Olympic Champion by Surpassing Track Barrier

When Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone switched to 400m in 2025, she instantly made history. She won gold in 47.78, becoming the second-fastest woman ever and the first to break 48 seconds in almost 40 years. With performances like that, many felt that even more records were still attainable in 2026. However, after welcoming her first child, McLaughlin-Levrone has been out of competition this year.But in her absence, another Olympic champion has claimed a historic title of her own, becoming the first woman to achieve a feat that even Sydney never managed.

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On July 20, Travis Miller shared Marileidy Paulino’s latest accomplishment, writing that the Dominican star had become the “1st woman in history to run four sub-49-second 400m races in a row in the same year.”

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And the numbers back it up. Paulino’s streak began at the Doha Diamond League on June 19, where she ran 48.91 to win the race, set a meeting record, and post a world-leading time. Nine days later in Paris, she improved to 48.48, setting both a Diamond League record and a meeting record. She then clocked 48.67 in Monaco on July 10 before completing the historic run with a 48.97 victory at the London Diamond League on July 18, finishing ahead of Norway’s Henriette Jæger.

It’s even more amazing when you compare her with some of the top 400m runners in history. For instance, Marita Koch, world record holder in the 400m, failed to run back-to-back sub-49 seconds. Her 48.94, 48.89, 48.60 and 48.97 span between 1978-79, not in a single season.

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Likewise, for McLaughlin-Levrone, her longest streak of consecutive sub-49-second races stands at three with 48.90 at the U.S. Championships, 48.29 in the World Championships semifinal, and 47.78 in the final in 2025. That makes Paulino the only one in the record books of running back to back sub 49.

The accomplishment may also be a sign of bigger things to come. Before the season began, Paulino made it clear that her primary goal for 2026 was not a record streak. “I want to break 47.98 seconds. I want to set a new personal best.” The 47.98 was her silver-medal finish behind McLaughlin-Levrone in the 2025 World Championship race, which the American won with a World Championship-record 47.78. But Paulino’s streak is only one part of a much bigger plan.

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Marileidy Paulino sets sights on 2027 redemption against Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone

The Hungarian city of Budapest has already become a key goal for Marileidy Paulino, who is set to compete in the World Athletics Ultimate Championships in 2026. She also hopes to be a bright star at the Central American and Caribbean Games in Santo Domingo, where she’ll have an opportunity to play before her home audience. “It’s a privilege to compete on home soil and let my fans see me in person.”

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Looking even further ahead, Paulino has her sights set on an even bigger challenge. The Olympic champion has said her goals for 2027 include winning the world title and avenging her defeat to Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone at the 2025 World Championships, where the American claimed gold in 47.78 while Paulino settled for silver in a personal best of 47.98.

“2027 will be a busy year with the World Athletics Championships in China. I hope to compete in the 2027 Pan American Games in Lima and defend the title I won in Santiago in 2023,” Paulino said. But will she be able to take revenge? After all, McLaughlin-Levrone is on a break.

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Though the American has yet to confirm a return in 2027, she has indicated that her long-term goal is the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics. In April 2026, McLaughlin-Levrone revealed that she and her husband planned to have their first child during a non-championship year. This allows her time to prepare for a return before LA 2028.

There is no official 2027 race plan, but it seems a return before the Los Angeles Games is in the cards. If that does occur, the scene has been set for another chapter in one of the most enticing rivalries in track and field history.