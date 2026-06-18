Tara Davis-Woodhall and Others Send Wishes as Mondo Duplantis Ties the Knot in France: “More Beautiful Than I Imagined”

Mondo Duplantis met Desiré Inglander in June 2020 at a Midsummer party. At that time, Desiré wasn’t interested in dating. Mondo once said, “She didn’t want to know anything about me.” But he didn’t give up. He texted her on Snapchat and asked her out a few times, even after she said no. They kept talking, and after a few months, his persistence paid off. They went on a proper date. Now, 6 years later, as their wedding pictures come out, athletes like Tara Davis-Woodhall and Femke Bol are among those congratulating the pole vaulter and his longtime partner.

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Desiré’s latest Instagram posts show photos from their wedding on June 12th, 2026, in the South of France. In the first image, the couple is together with Mondo, wearing a white tuxedo and black trousers. Desire wore a full white silk organza gown designed by Swedish designer Ida Lanto featuring a bridal train.

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In the second picture, the couple shares a kiss. In another, they were seen celebrating after exchanging vows, walking out as “Mr. and Mrs. Duplantis.” Other photos showed Desiré on her own, along with moments of her walking down the aisle with her father.

The ceremony began with ABBA playing in the background. Desiré later shared that when “Slipping Through My Fingers” played on the piano, she started tearing up as she walked toward the aisle. The rest of the images focused on pure celebration. Later, Mondo shared how emotional the day felt, especially seeing both families come together.

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“It was the best merger of cultures that we could have asked for,” he said. “Half of my friends and family are from Louisiana, and the other half, as well as my wife Desiré and her family, are Swedish. With a mix of international friends, it felt like the perfect energy. We felt so loved and appreciated.”

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Interestingly, the couple had already been legally married earlier on March 7, 2026, at Stockholm City Hall in a small private civil ceremony officially registered in Sweden. Now, with their wedding celebration photos finally out, the moment has drawn attention from across the athletics world.

Tara Davis-Woodhall, Femke Bol, and others react as Duplantis couple celebrates a new chapter

Tara Davis-Woodhall commented, “More beautiful than I ever imagined 😍😍.” Femke Bol, who recently married Belgian pole vaulter Ben Broeders, also shared, “😍❤️.” Junelle Bromfield, who married sprint star Noah Lyles in a wedding later featured by Vogue Weddings, joined in, writing, “So beautiful congratulations 🔥🔥❤️.”

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The Duplantis-Inglander story has been in the spotlight since the Paris 2024 Olympics, where they became one of the most loved couples in athletics. Desiré was often seen cheering from the stands, standing with Duplantis’ family and proudly wearing Swedish colors. One of the most viral moments came when Duplantis cleared 6.25m to set a new Olympic and world record, then instantly turned to the crowd and ran to kiss her in celebration.

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Their engagement added even more emotion to the story. In October 2024, Desiré believed she was only there for a photoshoot for Vogue Scandinavia. But after the shoot, Duplantis surprised her by kneeling down on one knee and proposing. Soon, he brought in close family and friends from Sweden and Louisiana, whom he had arranged to fly in to join them in secret.

And finally, after they got married, Australian pole vaulter Kurtis Marschall congratulated him, saying, “Perfection 🤍,” while Poland’s Marcin Szczepański added, “Congratulations 🍾.” English runner Keely Hodgkinson also reacted with “😍😍😍.”

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The wishes came from beyond athletics, as tennis star Stefanos Tsitsipas wrote, “Congratulations guys! 🥂.”

Meanwhile, Duplantis is already planning his next move. His next scheduled appearance is the Meeting de Paris on June 28 in France, where he will headline the men’s pole vault at the Wanda Diamond League.