Veronica Loleo had every reason to celebrate after her performance at the 2026 World Athletics Road Running Championships in Copenhagen on September 20. Finishing second in the women’s half marathon in 1:06:05, she helped Kenya secure the team gold alongside Agnes Jebet Ngetich and Daisilah Jerono. “I didn’t expect to be on the podium, so for me I’m very happy. It is my first championship,” Loleo said after the race. But just two months later, that happiness has turned into an unexpected setback. The Kenyan runner has been handed a three-year doping ban which puts her country’s team gold at risk and leaving Team USA in line for a possible medal upgrade.

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The Athletics Integrity Unit publicly announced Loleo’s three-year suspension on November 19 after she admitted to an anti-doping rule violation involving EPO. All her competitive results dating back to September 6 have been disqualified, including her second-place finish in Copenhagen. This could change the women’s team standings and put the American trio of Emma Grace Hurley, Weini Kelati, and Jess McClain at the top.

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The three initially finished with a combined time of 3:19:51, and with Loleo’s result removed, the United States would move 2 minutes and 13 seconds ahead of Kenya in the revised standings. But how did the Kenyan runner end up facing such a ban just weeks after her championship performance?

The AIU collected blood and urine samples from Loleo during an out-of-competition test in Iten, Kenya, on September 6. Both samples returned adverse analytical findings for EPO, with the results reported by a laboratory in Paris on October 13 and October 16. The AIU subsequently issued her a notice of allegation on October 23 and imposed a provisional suspension.

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When questioned about the findings, Loleo initially denied knowing how the prohibited substance had entered her system. She told investigators that she had received an injection to treat an injury and related pain but could not recall the name of the medication. However, she later admitted to the anti-doping rule violations on October 30 and accepted the consequences. Her early admission reduced the standard four-year suspension to three years. The ban is effective from October 23, 2026, and runs until October 22, 2029.

Meanwhile, Loleo’s disqualification has changed Kenya’s team calculation. Under the team scoring system, each country’s three fastest eligible finishers count towards its combined time. With her 1:06:05 performance removed, Lilian Kasait Rengeruk becomes the next eligible Kenyan scorer. She finished the race in 1:10:36. Alongside Agnes Jebet Ngetich’s 1:05:15 and Daisilah Jerono’s 1:06:13, her time gives Kenya a revised total of 3:22:04.

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That leaves Kenya behind the United States. Hurley, Kelati, and McClain could now move from silver to gold, while Kenya would drop to second in the team competition. Rwanda’s Florence Niyonkuru, who originally finished third individually, could also move up to silver following Loleo’s disqualification. However, the American runners will have to wait before celebrating.

Although the AIU has announced Loleo’s ban and disqualified her results, World Athletics still needs to officially revise the competition standings. Until that happens, Team USA remains in line for the women’s half-marathon team gold, with the final medal change still awaiting confirmation. However, Loleo’s case is not the only doping controversy to hit Kenyan distance running in recent days.

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Peres Jepchirchir loses Sydney Marathon title following doping ban

Peres Jepchirchir was also handed a three-year ban on November 19. The 2021 Olympic gold medalist and reigning world marathon champion tested positive for EPO in an out-of-competition sample collected in Kenya on July 17, 2026, ahead of her Sydney Marathon victory. Although she initially denied using the prohibited substance, she later admitted to the anti-doping rule violations and accepted the consequences. The AIU subsequently disqualified all her competitive results dating back to July 17, meaning she has also lost her 2026 Sydney Marathon title.

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Jepchirchir had won the Sydney Marathon on August 30 in 2:18:31, finishing more than three minutes ahead of compatriot Irine Cheptai, who clocked 2:22:11. Following the disqualification, Cheptai is set to be promoted to first place and crowned the new champion. Ethiopia’s Shure Demise Ware and Haven Hailu Desse are also expected to move up to second and third, respectively.

However, Jepchirchir’s earlier achievements, including her Olympic gold from Tokyo 2021 and her 2025 World Championship marathon title, remain untouched because they fall outside the disqualification period.