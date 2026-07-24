Teen American Track & Field Phenom Opens Up on Sacrificing NFL Dream Ahead of USATF Championships

After becoming the youngest men’s individual World Indoor champion earlier this year, 17-year-old Cooper Lutkenhaus lowered his own world under-18 800m record to a then world-leading 1:42.08. Although that mark has since been surpassed, he now heads into the USATF Championships as one of the sport’s brightest young stars. But before chasing that national title, Lutkenhaus revealed the childhood NFL dream he had to leave behind to become track and field’s next sensation.

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“I thought I was going to play football,” Lutkenhaus told The Guardian. When asked if he dreamed of becoming the Dallas Cowboys’ quarterback, he replied, “That’s exactly what I wanted to do.”

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His older brother Andrew, who is also in track and field, explained that Cooper was always eager to play football. While Andrew did not begin playing until seventh grade, Cooper convinced their parents to let him suit up in fifth grade.

“The only reason I got to play football early was because I begged,” Cooper recalled. “I had to convince my dad over and over every day: ‘Please let me play, please let me play.'”

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Even though Cooper dreamt of being a quarterback, his father, George, saw that he didn’t quite have that arm talent. According to Runnerspace.com, Cooper was being looked at as a wide receiver because of his speedy legs. However, everything changed after an eye-opening performance on the track.

“But after I ran 1:47 at 15, I thought: ‘Maybe not. Maybe I might be better at this. I have to hang up the helmet,'” he said.

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Footballers are prone to suffer injuries. As a wide receiver, Cooper’s legs would be exposed to them, too. And if he’s brought down with a serious blow, Cooper’s career would be jeopardized before it began. That is one reason why the teenager struck football off his ambition list.

That decision has transformed Lutkenhaus into one of the biggest young stars in athletics. Last year, while still only 16, he stunned the track world by running 1:42.27 at the USATF Championships. The performance shattered the previous world under-18 record by more than a second and secured his place on Team USA for the World Athletics Championships. His rise has only accelerated since then.

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In March, he captured the men’s 800m title at the World Athletics Indoor Championships. Then came the impressive 1:42.08 in Oslo, where he defeated Olympic champion Emmanuel Wanyonyi and 2023 world champion Marco Arop. And even at the 2026 Prefontaine Classic in Eugene on July 3, Cooper Lutkenhaus finished second in the men’s 800m.

At this week’s USATF Outdoor Championships, however, Lutkenhaus could have the biggest test of his youthful career before he can shift his focus to the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

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Cooper Lutkenhaus’ outlook for the 2026 USATF Outdoor Championships

After a breakout season, Cooper is one of the favorites as he arrives at the USATF Outdoor Championships.

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One of the biggest challengers he faces is fellow American Brandon Miller. While Lutkenhaus finished second last year, Miller placed fifth with a 1:43.14 on the board, narrowly missing out. But at the Prefontaine Classic this year, Miller turned the tables and beat Lutkenhaus in the final stages for the first time this season.

A USATF Championship rematch was imminent, and then Miller injured his ankle, putting the historic showdown on hold.

With Miller sidelined, the teenager is considered one of the favorites for the national title. However, he is still expected to face stiff competition from former world champion Donavan Brazier, Sean Dolan, Hobbs Kessler, and Miles Brown.

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“He looks dangerous,” Cooper’s coach, Chris Capeau, told NBC.

We will have to wait and watch what new feat the teen track star adds to his collection this time.