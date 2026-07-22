10X National Champion Comes Back From Health Scare to Make Track and Field Return

Natoya Goule-Toppin, 35, was preparing for the 2026 season when she started feeling something was wrong. Workouts became difficult, and she felt tired and unable to recover properly. At first, Goule-Toppin blamed age, but everything changed after the World Indoor Championships when she collapsed. That health scare forced her away from the track for nearly 3 months. Now, after returning to competition in Memphis, she has shared how difficult the comeback journey was!

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On July 20, speaking on the Mr. Analyst podcast with Leighton Levy, Goule-Toppin revealed that her problems started in January when she became sick. She began struggling during training as she was not able to recover on time. Despite recurring illnesses, she pushed through to compete at the 2026 World Indoor Championships in Poland, where she reached the 800m semifinals. However, she admitted she had not been able to train properly from January through March.

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After returning from Europe, her condition worsened. Following a training session on March 28, Goule-Toppin began experiencing chest discomfort, fatigue, and other symptoms. She later struggled during an easy run, becoming short of breath and needing frequent breaks. During one frightening moment, she became dizzy while walking upstairs, collapsed, and started sweating heavily.

“I just got dizzy. Like I get super dizzy, and I just went on the ground like went down on the ground, and I was like..I just start sweating my whole body, like through my clothes. I was wet, sweat dripping down off my nose and everything,” the ten-time Jamaican national champion said. That was when she decided to go to the emergency room.

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Doctors performed a CT scan and discovered fluid around her heart, leading to her admission to the hospital on April 11. The fluid buildup required a procedure to remove it. Doctors drained 1.3 liters of fluid from around her heart, followed by another 300 milliliters through drainage, bringing the total to about 1.6 liters.

Her cardiologist told her it was the largest amount of fluid they had removed from a patient’s heart. At the time, she weighed only 105 pounds and lost additional weight during her hospital stay. She said, “They [the doctors] came to the conclusion that it was a viral infection. So it was not an underlying sickness.”

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She was later told how serious the situation could have been if she had continued training while recovering. A doctor explained that some people with similar conditions collapse suddenly because fluid around the heart can prevent normal heart function, making traditional CPR ineffective in certain cases. “I could have died,” Goule-Toppin said she was told by the doctor.

After leaving the hospital on April 17, she stayed away from track training for several weeks. She only returned after receiving clearance from her cardiologist on June 1 and resumed track workouts the following day. That patience eventually led her back to competition.

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Natoya Goule-Toppin begins comeback journey with strong return to racing

On July 4, Natoya Goule-Toppin made her first return to competition after the health scare, running the 400m at the Barbados Grand Prix in Bridgetown. She clocked 55.35 seconds to finish seventh in the first steps to rebuilding her fitness. A week later, she stepped back into her main event, the 800m, at the Ed Murphey Classic in Memphis, Tennessee. Goule-Toppin finished second with a time of 2:00.50, behind Shafiqua Maloney, who won in 1:58.72.

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For the Jamaican star, simply being back on the track was a special moment after everything she had gone through. “I have a heart of steel because there’s no way that I could come back already and even run two minutes,” Goule-Toppin said. Although she is currently without a professional contract and faces challenges getting into European meets, the 35-year-old remains confident that she can return to her best form.

Goule-Toppin believes she is still capable of running around 1:57 in the 800m if she gets the right opportunities and stronger race fields. Looking ahead, she is hoping to continue competing at the highest level, with major championship ambitions including the 2027 World Championships in Beijing and the 2028 Los Angeles Olympic Games, which could possibly be her final major championship targets.