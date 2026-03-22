“Terrible”: Insults Swarm World Indoor Championships Over Controversial Decision

World Athletics introduces new rules to enhance safety and fairness in indoor track events, but one of those changes has stirred unexpected controversy. The men’s 400m final at the 2026 World Indoor Championships was supposed to solve an old problem, i.e., the unfairness of tight inside lanes. Instead, it has sparked a new debate. Christopher Morales Williams may have claimed the gold, and the new rule did not affect him, but the revamped format has left many track and field fans questioning whether the fix went too far.

The rule was first approved in September 2025 by World Athletics, before being fully confirmed in December 2025. The idea was simple: to remove lanes 1 and 2, which are seen as the most difficult due to tighter bends, and create a fairer setup for all finalists. But that decision changed everything about the final.

Instead of one race, the 400m final was split into two separate races, with four athletes in each. Only lanes 3 to 6 were used, and medals were decided based on the fastest times across both races. And this change came into effect at the 2026 World Indoors too. But it has now raised new concerns.

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As one track and field fan said, “What a stupid idea to run the 400m World Indoor finals as a sort of time trial with two races. Shockingly bad.”

At the 2026 World Athletics Indoor Championships, the first race finished without any real outcome. Because athletes had to wait and watch the second race to decide everything.

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Even so, not everyone on the track felt the same way. As Christopher Morales, after winning about the race, “makes more sense… it gives everyone a chance to win, there are no bad lanes.”

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When it was over, all three medalists came from that second race. Christopher Morales Williams finished the race at 44.76 seconds to take gold. Khaleb McRae finished strong in 45.03 seconds to claim silver, while Jereem Richards took bronze in 45.39 seconds.

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Still, the gap between how athletes experienced it and how fans saw it in the World Indoor Championships is clear, as many continued to question the decision.

Track and field fans lament decline of head‑to‑head racing at World Indoors

“If you’re not racing the full field, you’re not in a level playing field. It’s just heats. Who you run against absolutely impacts you’re own race and performance,” one fan wrote.

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Another didn’t hold back: “It’s just a time trial, which was ridiculous.” One more added, “Really really terrible.”

The main source of pushback at the World Indoor Championships centers on one issue: the loss of true head-to-head racing. Traditionally, the indoor 400m final featured all qualifiers in a single race, with the first athlete across the line taking the win. Even as recently as the 2025 World Athletics Indoor Championships, six runners shared the track in one final, making it a pure contest of racing rather than one against the clock.

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That’s what makes the 2026 shift feel so different. Even when the rule was announced, Femke Bol reacted to the change “🤨🤨🤨” on social media. Seems like she was not entirely convinced.

Another fan added, “Really bad idea.” But the new rules don’t stop at the 400m. Changes have been made in other events, too. In the World Indoor Championships 800m, World Athletics moved the break line much further down the track. From 1 November 2025, athletes had to stay in their lanes until about 165 metres, the same point used in the 400m. Earlier, they could cut in after roughly 65 metres.

In the old format, the break came quickly, and athletes had to fight for position almost right away. It often led to bunching, elbows brushing, and races getting disrupted before they had even settled.

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The thinking behind both changes points in the same direction. Reduce early chaos, limit physical clashes, and make races fairer across the board. Whether that trade-off is worth losing the head-to-head drama is exactly what has divided opinion in the World Indoor Championships. What’s your take on this? Share it with us in the comments below!