“They Didn’t Like That”: North Carolina Coach Reacts After DQ Costs Team State Championship

Nyan Brown had already done the hardest part. The Mallard Creek star crossed the finish line believing he had sealed another team championship for his school, only for a gesture moments later to turn a celebration into controversy. The yellow flag was up, Brown was disqualified, Mallard lost their state championship, and a shellshocked Sam Willoughby was left to pick up the pieces.

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Because all anchor Nyan Brown did, as he reached the finish line, was hold up his left hand. On it, five fingers were up to signal Mallard Creek High School’s fifth high school championship. Yet, officials saw it as taunting, and the team was disqualified, which coach Sam Willoughby saw as personal.

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“They didn’t like that,” Willoughby told The Athletic. The official’s yellow flag went up as soon as Brown crossed the line. The official indicated that he was flagged for breaching Rule 4-6-1 of the NCHSAA Outdoor Track & Field State Championships.

According to the rulebook, it lists the given violation as “Unsportsmanlike Conduct,” which ranges from physical contact, rebellious behavior, criticizing officials, and taunting. What Brown did falls under the last section, “taunting”, and it was something he was reportedly warned about. Thus, when Willoughby stepped up to plead the teenager’s case, the head official could do nothing.

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That’s because, according to the official on the scene, Brown had been reportedly warned earlier. The Mallard Creek star had broken the state record earlier in the day while racing the 300m hurdles. During that event, he did something similar and was given what the officials call his first warning. Yet, according to The Athletic, Brown told his coach that no warning was given, although the official says otherwise.

“When they warn an athlete, they call the coach in and say, ‘The athlete did this. If it happens again, he’s disqualified.’ No warning was given to him. No one called for me and said anything,” Willoughby explained. “It was just, ‘I gave him a warning earlier, and here’s what he did this time, so he’s out.”

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“She was adamant. ‘I gave him a warning. He has glasses. I know who I was talking to.’ This that and the other,” he added.

However, that follows the Zoom meeting the organisation held prior to the meeting. According to the meeting, the officials in charge had told the coaches that athletes couldn’t showboat or taunt at any cost. Furthermore, athletes who did would get one warning before being disqualified on the second attempt, with the coaches not informed of the first warning.

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Mallard Creek coach Sam Willoughby confirmed the meeting and did admit that Brown’s gesture violates the rule. However, the coach believes his side were targeted as they saw others celebrating, yet they weren’t punished. Journalist Joel Bryant confirmed that by writing on X about other teams celebrating more demonstratively.

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“I have tons of videos and pictures from yesterday of other teams celebrating at the finish line. It was like we were targeted almost,” Willoughby added.

It meant a three-peat was out of the question for the high school, even though they only needed two points in the final race to win it. Instead, Jordan High School claimed its first-ever boys track and field state championship, and so did Mallard Creek’s girls.

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Mallard Creek girls win their first team championship

It was nearly a double state championship win in the 8A section for Mallard Creek High School. With their boys’ team needing only two points from the final race of the day, their girls’ team had a far easier job. They entered the day well in front and ensured they stayed there with Bella-Marie Black running the show.

The teenager won the 100m and 200m and was part of the 4x100m relay team, earning Most Outstanding Performer of the 8A girls’ championship. She wasn’t the only one, as Londyn Campbell won the sportsmanship award, A’riyanna Battle won the triple jump, and Jala Webster-Jackson came second in the high jump.

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Not only that, wins in the 800m relay, 400m relay, and 200m hurdles were more than enough to ensure the win. So much so that by the end of the meet, the Mallard Creek girls’ track and field team had scored an astonishing 108 points. That put them well above second-place Green Hope (52.1) and Myers Park (47) to claim their first state championship.

It also meant that they managed to banish the ghosts of last season, having fallen three points short in the 4A championship. It replicates their performance in the indoor state championships. Both the boys’ and girls’ teams managed to sweep their way to the title.

The boys did have a tough time, only just about edging Durham’s Jordan High School 55-46. However, the girls produced an effortless display, winning the championship 81.5-49 against Myers Park.

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That marked their second straight indoor championship, thanks to Bella-Marie Black, Jaliyah Hunter, and Ariyanna Battle. The same trio also thrived outdoors, and during the earlier indoor season, they won gold across all three of their disciplines. Marie-Black won it in the 55m, Hunter in the 55m hurdles, and Battle in the triple jump.

For Mallard Creek, the night ended with one team celebrating a long-awaited breakthrough while the other was left replaying a split-second gesture that changed everything. While the girls ensured the school still walked away with a state title, the controversy surrounding Nyan Brown’s disqualification is unlikely to fade anytime soon.