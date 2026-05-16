33-Year-Old Breaks 7-Year Drought Surging From Shocking Sixth Place in Shanghai DL Win

A last-minute surprise. That is what marked the men’s 800m at the 2026 Shanghai Diamond League. With 100 meters to go for the finish line, Kethobogile Haingura was in third, Brandon Miller was second, and Luke Boyes was leading. But, with less than 30m to go, just when Haingura had come up in the first place and had started celebrating prematurely, a runner who hadn’t passed the 6th place for the entire 700 meters of the race, suddenly surged. That was Mark English.

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The Irishman may have won nineteen outdoor and indoor national championships in the 800m, but had struggled on the international stage. Yet, there English was today, cutting the lead down for a last-minute surprise as he bagged the first place in 1:43.85. This wasn’t just a win but a new meet record after 8 years.

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English reflected on his win in a post-race interview, “I’ve always raced my best from behind. When I won in Birmingham in 2019 (English’s last win at a Diamond League), I came from behind as well. It is nice to get the win. It means a lot to get my first official Diamond League win, and in 2019, it was a non-Diamond League race.”

This does mark his second Diamond League win after nearly 7 years. However, it’s far from the first time that he has competed in the series. He participated in three DL discipline meets in 2025, two in 2024, and a host of other unofficial races before that. Yet, he struggled to win outside Ireland, and it looked like that would continue in Shanghai.

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He was seventh after 400m, and while he was not far behind the lead pack, it looked like Boyes, Miller, and Haingura had tied things up. That was when English flew beyond him from sixth place to finish a mere 0.04 seconds ahead of the Botswanan. Haingura took second with 1:43.89, and Brandon Miller was third in 1:44.00. Boyes, who led at the bell, finished fourth with 1:44.16, albeit with a personal best time.

English added, “It is amazing. It is a credit to my coach (Justin Rinaldi), my friends, my family, and my girlfriend. It was a great race. I thought tonight I’d be one of the strongest over the last 200m, but you never know what shape these guys are in. I’m not saying I’m overly surprised to win because it could have been any of us tonight.”

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However, despite setting the meeting record, his time in Shanghai is not the fastest time of Mark English’s career. That goes to the Olympian‘s Irish national record of 1:43.37, clocked during the Hungarian Grand Prix in Budapest last year.