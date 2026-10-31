Track Agent Representing Kenyan Athletes Calls Out WADA Over Anti-Doping Rules

Kenyan athletics is facing scrutiny as more of its top distance runners face doping cases. From former women’s marathon world record holder Ruth Chepngetich, who received a three-year ban, to former New York City Marathon champion Albert Korir, who was suspended for five years in March 2026, the list continues to grow. The latest is reigning world marathon champion Peres Jepchirchir, who was provisionally suspended after an out-of-competition sample returned an adverse finding for EPO. Now, as doping cases continue to emerge, an Athletics Kenya athlete’s representative has joined the conversation, calling for major changes to the sport’s anti-doping system.

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Davor Savija, a Director and Athletes’ Representative at Athletics Kenya, represents several well-known distance runners, including Agnes Jebet Ngetich, Sheila Chepkirui, Leonard Kipkemoi Bett, and more. On October 30, he shared a series of tweets on X in which he called for a major revision of the current anti-doping system, arguing that the existing World Anti-Doping Agency Code is no longer serving the sport as it should.

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“Business of anti-doping is due for a revision,” Savija wrote in his opening post. He pointed out that many stakeholders want clean track and field, including event organizers, shoe companies and agents. However, he questioned whether all of them were doing enough to support that goal, noting that some shoe companies were not contributing to anti-doping efforts and some agents were “closing their eyes” to the problem.

He then turned to the information already collected by the Athletics Integrity Unit and National Anti-Doping Organisations. According to Savija, these bodies gather information that can place athletes in different categories, from those considered neutral to those potentially or likely involved in doping. He referred to intelligence reports, Athlete Biological Passport data, and suspicious EPO test results that may leave authorities uncertain about whether doping has taken place.

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Despite having access to such information, Savija argued that the sport’s main authorities are restricted by what he described as an “outdated” WADA Code. He also said the problem reflects wider society, writing, “We unfortunately cannot expect from sport not to reflect the society in which that sport exists.” In his view, those genuinely working towards clean athletics will continue to face one controversy after another if the system does not change.

“The more and the better AIU and NADOs test, the more is going to get discovered. Scandals guaranteed,” Savija added. He believes this cycle will continue unless there is a major change in the rules. Calling for a “profound change” to the WADA Code, he even suggested that athletics may need a “revolution” to change the way it handles anti-doping matters.

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Savija also outlined how he thinks a different system could work. He suggested that the authorities responsible for overseeing the sport should actively share relevant information with key investors, including event organisers and sponsors, on a “non-prejudicial basis”. Under his proposal, sponsors and organisers would have a greater role in deciding which athletes they support or provide a platform for, rather than relying only on formal bans and suspensions.

“Until we as industry have had enough of scandals, this will continue. Our sport is one of the very few sports that is trying hard enough to be clean. The more we try, the more damage to ourselves we are going to do. Such an irony, all of this,” Savija wrote. But could the growing number of doping cases do more than damage Kenya’s reputation?

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The country has already faced warnings from international athletics authorities and has come close to being excluded from major competitions because of its anti-doping record. If the situation continues, Kenya could once again face pressure from the governing bodies, with its place in international athletics potentially at stake.

Kenya’s long history of doping warnings raises fresh concerns over its athletics future

Kenya’s first major warning came in 2016, when the World Anti-Doping Agency declared the country non-compliant with international anti-doping rules. The decision followed concerns over Kenya’s anti-doping legislation and its failure to meet deadlines set by the agency. Kenyan athletes were at risk of missing the Rio Olympics, but the government passed the required legislation and established the Anti-Doping Agency of Kenya. WADA removed ADAK from its list of non-compliant organisations shortly before the Games, allowing Kenya to compete in Rio.

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However, the concerns did not end there. In September 2018, WADA released the findings of a two-year investigation into doping in Kenyan athletics. The report found that 138 Kenyan athletes had tested positive for banned substances between 2004 and August 2018. It also raised concerns about medical practitioners who helped athletes access prohibited substances. However, WADA found no evidence of an organised, state-sponsored doping system in the country.

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By 2022, the situation had again become a major concern for international athletics authorities. At the time, 55 Kenyan athletes were serving doping bans, while another eight were provisionally suspended. Kenya faced the possibility of sanctions from World Athletics, including potential exclusion from international competitions. The issue was discussed at the governing body’s council meeting in November that year.

Kenya avoided those sanctions after the government pledged to increase its investment in anti-doping efforts. It committed an additional $5 million annually for five years, bringing the total commitment to $25 million. The funding was intended to support more testing, investigations, staffing and education programmes.

Despite these efforts, doping cases have continued to emerge. If the problem continues, Kenya could face renewed pressure from international authorities and further questions about the credibility of its athletics system.