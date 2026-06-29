Track and Field Body Files Official Apology to National Champion After Eliminating Gold Medal Chance

Demisha Roswell expected acceptance; instead, she received an apology. It was a spotlight-stealing run from Roswell at the Paris Diamond League. Even the presence of reigning Jamaican national champion Megan Simmonds couldn’t dampen the run, as the 28-year-old upstaged everyone. It marked her first senior national title, and Roswell thought she had made the cut for the Commonwealth. After all, why wouldn’t a national champion be a part of her country’s Commonwealth team?

Watch What’s Trending Now!

The Jamaican Athletics Administrative Association (JAAA) issued a public apology to the newly crowned 100m hurdles national champion after she was omitted from their 44-member squad picked for the upcoming 2026 Commonwealth Games in Scotland.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The Executive Body JAAA issues a formal apology to national champion Demisha Roswell following her omission from the initial Commonwealth Games Long List,” reads the statement.

“The Long List is a mandatory step in the entry process, and was submitted to the Commonwealth Games Committee in March 2026. Every individual who could likely be selected, whether as athletes or team officials, MUST be on that list to qualify for the final list.

ADVERTISEMENT

It added, “At the time of the long list compilation, Demisha’s performance metrics did not meet the automatic inclusion on the Long List. However, her exceptional performance and victory at the National Senior Championships earned her a position on the final team. The JAAA acknowledges the oversight. We made a request for an exception but it was denied. “

Both Simmonds and third-place Kerrica Hill made the cut for the team. Aside from being the former national champion, Simmonds consistently made the podium in 2025 for the 100m hurdles. She won the Monaco Diamond League meet and came third at the Grand Slam Track meet in Philadelphia.

ADVERTISEMENT

Aside from that, she was also the third-fastest Jamaican woman in 2025, with a season-best of 12.34. This season, Simmonds has continued that trend. She won the Rome Diamond League after finishing as the highest-placed Jamaican in both Xiamen and Shanghai. Demisha Roswell, on the flip side, hasn’t quite done anything similar.

Instead, the 28-year-old endured a tough 2025, winning just two races. She finished sixth in the 2025 Jamaican National Championships, well behind the lead pack. Things have improved in 2026, with Roswell participating and winning more. She kicked off her outdoor season in April and won six races going into the national championships.

ADVERTISEMENT

Even then, she was well off the 12.40 mark she set in the final, with her best a 12.53 she clocked at the USATF Lone Star Grand Prix. She beat an impressive field on that day, including Ackera Nugent, Rayniah Jones and Cyrena Samba-Mayela. The 28-year-old replicated that at the Kingston National Stadium, producing a shock result. Not just that, Roswell believed she was going to Glasgow.

“I am very excited because I will now get the chance to represent the country for the first time when I go to the Commonwealth Games. I want to step up to the big stage and see what I can do,” Roswell said after the meet.

ADVERTISEMENT

That belief, however, lasted only a matter of days. When Jamaica officially announced its squad for Glasgow, Roswell’s name was nowhere to be found despite her national title. What’s jarring is that their website stated the JAAA Championships would be used to pick teams for the Games.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jamaica names their squad for the 2026 Commonwealth Games

With the JAAA Championships approaching, athletes believed the national championships would offer them a pathway to the Commonwealth Team. JAAA’s official website stated as much, with no mention that a team had already been picked. While that situation has changed, even in Demisha Roswell’s absence, Jamaica’s contingent for the 2026 Commonwealth Games is extremely strong.

The JAAA picked the usual suspects, although in limited competitions. Newly crowned 100m national champion and Olympian Shericka Jackson is only picked for the 4x100m relay. Instead of her, Jonielle Smith and Jodean Williams are selected for the women’s 100m. Alana Reid, Lavanya Williams, and Ashanti Moore are picked for the 200m, with Sanique Walker and Shiann Salmon for the 400m hurdles.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ackeem Blake, Rohan Watson, and Nishion Ebanks will compete in the 100m for the men, while Antonio Watson, Delano Kennedy, and Zandrion Barnes will compete in the 200m. Blake, Banks, and Watson also made the 4×100 relay team alongside Christopher Taylor and Jerome Campbell. Assinie Wilson is the lone representative for the 400m hurdles, with Demario Prince and Campbell picked for the 100m hurdles.

With the selections complete, Jamaica’s focus now turns to the Commonwealth Games and the challenge of adding to its medal tally. The team will travel to Glasgow later this month.