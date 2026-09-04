Track and Field Champion Who Won Multiple Half-Marathons Last Year Banned Over Using Testosterone

There was a time when Emmanuel Wafula could not afford to stay in school, and there were days when his family struggled to put food on the table. Growing up in Kenya’s Mount Elgon region, the young athlete faced poverty that forced him to spend periods away from school while he trained with limited resources. Despite this, Wafula continued running and went on to become the 2023 African U20 champion. But as high as he rose from those difficult times, Wafula has fallen just as hard.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

On September 3, the @cleans_letsrun account shared the Athletics Integrity Unit’s statement on X, writing, “Kenyan Emmanuel Wafula, former African U20 3,000m steeplechase champion and winner of two half-marathons last year, suspended for Testosterone.” The AIU lists Wafula as provisionally suspended over the alleged presence and/or use of testosterone, under Articles 2.1 and 2.2 of the World Athletics Anti-Doping Rules.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the AIU records, his Notice of Allegation was filed on July 22, 2026, and he is on a list of athletes under a provisional suspension, a purely precautionary measure and not indicative in any way of guilt, as the organisation noted. The case has put an abrupt halt to Wafula’s momentum right as he was proving to be a promising young Kenyan distance runner.

Born on February 8, 2005, Wafula first broke onto the scene at junior level in the 3,000m steeplechase, slowly and surely progressing towards the senior road races. But he faced a rough childhood leading up to his success.

ADVERTISEMENT

At Chesito Secondary School, Mount Elgon, Wafula was having difficulty in school due to his family’s inability to pay the fees. In July 2022, Capital FM reported that the then Form Three student had been absent from school due to financial difficulties at home. His training was also affected by those circumstances.

Wafula had to make his own steeplechase barriers and train with what he had to work with. He was mocked by folks in his village for his situation. He did not let these challenges deter him from athletics, however, and instead recognized running as a potential means to improve his family’s situation.

ADVERTISEMENT

That determination started to pay off in 2022, when Wafula qualified for Kenya’s squad for the World U20 Championships in Cali, Colombia. He competed in the men’s 3,000m steeplechase final and placed 6th. The following year brought his biggest achievement on the track.

In 2023, Wafula emerged as one of Kenya’s promising young talents by claiming the African U20 title in the 3,000m steeplechase. Furthermore, he set a personal record of 8:34.36 in the event that year and set a new record of 7:57.48 for the 3,000m. However, rather than just focusing on the track, Wafula started to make a name for himself on the roads very early in his career.

ADVERTISEMENT

His performances over the half marathon demonstrated that he was able to compete to a high standard outside of the steeplechase. He crossed the finish line in 1:01:10 in 2024 to win the Roma-Ostia Half Marathon in Italy, and then finished first in the inaugural Rome Half Marathon with a time of 59:58. Wafula broke the one-hour mark for the first time at the Napoli City Half Marathon the same month in 59:42.

Just over a month later, he produced an even faster time. Wafula won the half marathon in Maranello, Italy, in 59:20 on March 30, 2025 (that performance is now marked as not legal by World Athletics). But his progress has now been put on hold.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the current record, his case remains at the Notice of Allegation Issued stage. That means Wafula has not received a final doping ban yet.

And Wafula is not the only Kenyan athlete suspended recently. The AIU handed long-distance runner Dickson Kimeli Cheruiyot a six-year ban after testing positive for multiple banned substances. As a first-time offender, his ban was for four years, but his offenses met the criteria for ‘aggravated circumstances,’ which added another two years to his penalty.