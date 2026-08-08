Track and Field Community Shower Blessings for Olympic Champion’s Baby

Jasmine Camacho-Quinn had already reached the highest levels of track and field, winning Olympic gold at Tokyo 2020, Olympic bronze at Paris 2024, World Championship silver and bronze, and major Diamond League titles. But despite her accomplishments and potential to continue to pursue more medals, the Puerto Rican star has decided to put her career on hold for motherhood. Now, that decision has won her a different kind of victory.

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The Olympic champion from Puerto Rico welcomed her new baby daughter, Jayla Sol Carlies, into the world as announced on August 7, via Instagram. Jasmine Camacho-Quinn shared a photo from a hospital bed, holding her newborn against her chest while wearing pink-and-white striped pajamas. Looking down at her baby, she introduced her daughter with a simple message: “Jayla Sol Carlies 💝 Welcome to the world mi princesa.”

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The 100m hurdles star announced her pregnancy on Mother’s Day, May 10, 2026 revealing that she was expecting her first baby with American football player Jaylon Carlies. The announcement came after a difficult period in her athletic career, which had already been disrupted by injury.

Camacho-Quinn had been away from competition since April 2025, when she competed at the inaugural Grand Slam Track Kingston Slam. She finished third in the 100m hurdles in 12.70 seconds before also competing in the 100m the following day. But an injury to her foot soon became a major setback.

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The injury took a few months to recover from, and she said she found it hard to balance training and rest in August 2025. Pushing herself too much could slow her recovery, while spending too much time away from training affected her race sharpness. The injury eventually forced her to withdraw from the 2025 World Championships in Tokyo. By September, Camacho-Quinn had confirmed that she would not compete at the championships because she had not recovered sufficiently from the foot problem.

Then came the news that changed her plans even further. When Camacho-Quinn announced her pregnancy in May, she also gave fans a hint that motherhood would not mark the end of her athletics career. She later wrote on her Instagram Story, “See you next year on the track.” That message pointed toward a 2027 comeback.

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Camacho-Quinn has not announced a specific race or competition for her return, but her words made one thing clear: the Olympic champion does not appear ready to close the door on her track career. Now, with baby Jayla in her arms, the track and field community has another reason to celebrate her.

Olympic rival turns supporter as Camacho-Quinn welcomes baby

Camacho-Quinn’s new chapter also brought a special message from one of her biggest rivals, Masai Russell, the American hurdler who famously took the Olympic title from her in Paris. Russell commented, “Congrats 🥹🥹.”

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The two have developed one of the most interesting rivalries in women’s 100m hurdles. Their biggest meeting came at the Paris 2024 Olympics, where Russell edged Cyréna Samba-Mayela to win gold in 12.33 seconds, while the defending champion Camacho-Quinn claimed bronze in 12.36. But Camacho-Quinn did not take long to respond.

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Just over a month later, at the inaugural Athlos NYC on September 26, 2024, the Puerto Rican star beat Russell, winning the 100m hurdles in 12.36 seconds. Russell finished third in 12.44. And she was not the only track star to send her love.

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone, who herself welcomed her first child, daughter Savannah Michelle Levrone, on July 12, also congratulated the new mother, writing, “Congratulations!!! 🥹💕.”

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Other stars joined in as well. Jemima Bromfield wrote, “Awwwwww congratulations 🎉🎊🍾,” while Melissa Jefferson-Wooden added, “Congratulations 🥹🥹🥹.” Tia Jones also celebrated the moment, writing, “Congratulations mamaaa💗💗💗.”

The messages show just how much love Camacho-Quinn is receiving from the athletics community as she enters motherhood. But this may not be the end of her competitive story.

Camacho-Quinn had already spoken about her Olympic future before becoming pregnant. In 2024, she discussed the possibility of competing at the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics, saying, “Yes, I can make it to another Olympics. Los Angeles could be my last,” he said. “I’ve seen athletes competing at 36. Why can’t I? ”

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Now, after welcoming Jayla, that Olympic dream could give Camacho-Quinn another target for her comeback.