Track Athlete Shares Surgery Update on Horrific Car Accident That Led to Multiple Fractures

After winning the 800m bronze at the 2025 Swedish Championships and representing Sweden at Finnkampen, Julia Nielsen was in a sweet spot in her middle-distance running career. The 25-year-old Swedish runner was still looking for better runs this season, but a normal bike ride took a frightening turn when she was hit by a car and thrown more than 20 meters. This left her with multiple fractures.

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On September 15, Nielsen shared a picture on Instagram from her hospital bed after undergoing seven hours of surgery. She was lying under a hospital blanket with monitoring equipment attached to her, while a medical wristband and several cables and leads could be seen around her. But it was the message alongside the picture that revealed just how frightening the experience had been. “Life flashed before my eyes. Thank God I’m still here…”

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Nielsen said the accident happened only about 20 minutes after she had set out on what seemed like a completely ordinary bike ride. She recalled how a car failed to notice her and struck her, sending her into the air and scraping along the asphalt. The impact left Nielsen with several fractures and severe pain. She was rushed straight to the hospital, where she faced major surgery that eventually lasted seven hours.

Now recovering from the procedure, the Swedish runner admitted that she still does not know exactly what condition her body will be in going forward. However, she remains hopeful about her recovery. “But I’m hoping for the best. I will focus on recovering from the accident and surgery and following the doctor’s and physiotherapist’s plan,” Nielsen shared in an update published by the Swedish Athletics Federation.

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The incident has, however, put a sudden end to a season in which Nielsen was seeking to take a step forward from the success she has experienced in the last several years.

Nielsen’s rise through the middle-distance ranks

Born in Gothenburg, Nielsen began to make an impact in January 2022 by breaking an IS senior club record with her 2:11.06 800m indoor run. Her development was more apparent in the following two seasons. At the 2023 Swedish Championships, Nielsen finished third in the 800m.

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A year later, she took another step forward by finishing second in the 800m at the Swedish Indoor Championships. She impressed at the 2024 Drake Relays in the United States. Nielsen finished in second place in the 800m with a personal best of 2:00.99. She carried it over to the 2025 season. She finished fourth in the 1500m at the Swedish Championships, setting her outdoor personal best of 4:07.59. In the same championships, she won the bronze in the 800m at a time of 2:03.07.

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In 2026, Nielsen took part in both the 800m and 1500m. She began the year with a new indoor personal record of 4:10.09 on 18th January in Luxembourg in the 1500m. Once the outdoor season began, Nielsen ran 4:13.77 in Rehlingen, Germany, before competing in the 800m in Bergen in May, where she clocked 2:03.50, her fastest 800m of the year.

Her last reported competition was the Stockholm Diamond League in June. Competing in the 1500m, Nielsen ran 4:10.13, which became her fastest outdoor time of the 2026 season. That made the cycling accident an especially sudden setback.