Not everyone gets to live their Olympic dream, but Evy Palm did, and she did it at an age when most athletes would have already retired. At 46, she represented Sweden in the marathon at the 1988 Seoul Olympics, finishing 24th. What makes her story even more special is that she only took up running in her mid-thirties and did not run her first marathon until she was 39. Despite starting so late, she went on to win the Stockholm Marathon three times and set a Swedish national record that stood for 14 years. Sadly, the Swedish running great has now passed away at the age of 84.

ADVERTISEMENT

The news of Palm’s death was confirmed by her daughter, Anneli Magnusson, in an interview with Swedish broadcaster SVT. According to Anneli, her mother suddenly became ill on Saturday, November 21, and the family suspected she had suffered a stroke. She passed away peacefully during the night between November 22 and 23.

ADVERTISEMENT

Her daughter also revealed that Palm had been living with vascular dementia in her final years and had also suffered from aphasia. The former marathon runner gradually developed serious difficulties with her mobility and eventually became confined to a wheelchair. Her illness also made it increasingly difficult for her to express herself.

“It was terribly difficult for her. She had a hard time accepting that she was losing her balance and that she was gradually getting worse. She has been active and has been giving lectures, but when the disease began to take its toll on her speech, she could no longer get her words out,” Anneli told SVT.

ADVERTISEMENT

Remembering her mother, Anneli also spoke about the important place she held in the family and the love she gave us throughout her life. “A great role model for all of us. She was the best mother you could have. She has given us so much security and love,” her daughter said. While her final years were difficult, Palm’s journey in athletics was filled with achievements that few could have imagined when she first started running.

Born on January 31, 1942, in Lidköping, Sweden, Palm did not begin her running journey as a young athlete with Olympic ambitions. She worked in a school cafeteria and started training regularly in the mid-1970s, jogging twice a week with a friend. Her talent soon became clear. At 34, she entered a local race and won, giving her first real sign of what she could achieve in the sport. Palm ran her first marathon in 1981, aged 39, and finished tenth among the women at the Stockholm Marathon in 3:07:23. Instead of treating it as a one-time challenge, she continued training and soon began competing against some of Sweden’s leading distance runners.

ADVERTISEMENT

Her biggest breakthrough came at the Stockholm Marathon, where she won her first title in 1986 at the age of 44. She successfully defended her crown in 1987 before returning to the top of the podium again in 1989. She also became a familiar name at Tjejmilen, winning the Swedish women’s race five times, including its inaugural edition in 1984. By then, Palm had established herself as one of Sweden’s leading distance runners. She also represented her country at the 1983 World Athletics Championships in Helsinki, competing in the marathon. Her performances continued to improve, eventually earning her a place on Sweden’s team for the 1988 Seoul Olympics.

At 46, she took on the Olympic marathon against a field of younger competitors and finished 24th. Palm added another major achievement to her career in 1989. At the London Marathon on April 23, she clocked 2:31:05, setting a Swedish women’s marathon record at the age of 47. The mark remained the national record for 14 years before it was finally broken in 2003.

ADVERTISEMENT

Her talent was not limited to the marathon. Palm also recorded a personal best of 32:34.05 in the 10,000 meters and 1:11:18 in the half-marathon. She won numerous Swedish national championship titles and claimed three victories at Goteborgsvarvet. She continued competing at the elite level until 1993, when she was 51.

Even after stepping away from competitive running, Palm remained involved in the sport. She worked as a running instructor and led training trips, encouraging others to discover the joy of running. In 2003, at the age of 61, Palm returned to the Stockholm Marathon and completed the race in 3:24:52.

ADVERTISEMENT

Palm appeared on the Swedish television programme Mästarnas mästare in 2011, where she competed against other former sporting stars. At 69, Palm was once again sharing her sporting journey with a wider audience.

Following her death, tributes poured in from Sweden’s running community, with many remembering not only her achievements but also the person she was.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tributes pour in for Swedish marathon legend Evy Palm

Henrik Johansson, chairman of Lidköping Winter Sports Club, recalled how Palm always supported local runners and took an interest in their progress. “She has always cheered us on and always noticed us runners from Lidköping,” he said.

Springtime, the running and travel company where Palm worked as a group leader, also paid tribute to her. In its message, the company remembered the inspiration she had shared with others and said: “Evy will be missed by many, but her work and the inspiration she shared will live on.” It also sent its warmest thoughts to her husband, Ulf, and the rest of her family.

ADVERTISEMENT

Former Swedish marathon runner and Runner’s World Sweden editor-in-chief Anders Szalkai also remembered Palm, praising both her sporting achievements and her character. He said: “Her running achievements were fantastic, but above all she was an incredibly humble and inspiring personality.” For many, Palm’s legacy went far beyond her marathon victories and national record.