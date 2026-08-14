Track Rookie Aims for Diamond League Dominance After Signing Adidas Contract

Kayinsola Ajayi, who found his passion for sprinting through school competitions, has come a long way to become an Olympian. His best came in June when he won the NCAA Outdoor 100m with a time of 9.72 seconds, marking the first time a Nigerian has won the title since 2019. After a string of wins in 2026, Ajayi is embarking on an exciting new phase in his career.

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On August 13, Ajayi announced that he would forgo his final year of collegiate eligibility at Auburn University after three seasons and officially turn professional with adidas. Sharing the news on X, the Nigerian sprinter wrote, “New Era. I am grateful to God to finally announce that I am officially embarking on the next chapter of my journey, continuing my professional track and field career with adidas. 7 men can’t hold me down.”

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His “7 men can’t hold me down” message adds another layer to the announcement, almost as if he is warning the seven rivals standing between him and the top of the 100m.

The move is not entirely new territory for Ajayi. He previously signed a Name, Image and Likeness deal with Adidas in April 2025 while competing for Auburn. Now, after producing one of the biggest seasons of his young career, he is taking that relationship into the professional ranks.

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Ajayi’s decision to leave college comes after a season in which he has repeatedly shown that he can compete with established names on the international stage. He started the year with a major NCAA victory, winning the NCAA Indoor 60m title in March in 6.45 seconds. He then carried that momentum into the outdoor season.

On May 29, he ran a legal 9.84 seconds in Lexington, establishing a Nigerian national record at the time and setting the mark that World Athletics recognizes as his legal personal best. Then at the Prefontaine Classic on July 4, Ajayi produced another 9.84-second performance to win the 100m. With a legal +0.1 m/s wind, the result showed that his speed was not limited to NCAA competition. Two weeks later, he delivered again.

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At the London Diamond League on July 18, Ajayi once again clocked 9.84 seconds, finishing ahead of Jamaica’s Oblique Seville, who ran 9.87. He added another major achievement at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, where he won bronze in the men’s 100m. Now turning professional, Kayinsola Ajayi could become a serious threat to some of the biggest names in the men’s 100m.

Ajayi emerges as a threat to sprinting’s biggest stars

After a breakout 2026 season, the Nigerian is no longer simply a promising young sprinter. His legal 9.84-second personal best, NCAA titles and victories against world-class opposition have shown that he belongs in the conversation with the sport’s leading stars. One of the biggest names Ajayi could challenge is Oblique Seville of Jamaica. The reigning world champion currently sits at No. 1 in the world rankings, but Ajayi has already shown that he can beat him.

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The two have faced each other several times this season, with Ajayi finishing ahead of Seville at both the Prefontaine Classic and the London Diamond League. Ajayi won both races in 9.84 seconds, while Seville clocked 9.89 in Eugene and 9.87 in London.

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Kishane Thompson is another Jamaican who could pose a major challenge to Ajayi. The Olympic silver medalist owns a blistering 9.75-second personal best, placing him among the fastest men ever over 100m. Then there is Noah Lyles, one of the biggest names in American sprinting. The Olympic champion and eight-time world champion owns a 9.79-second personal best in the 100m and has spent years competing at the highest level.

Ajayi is still building his championship résumé, but his rapid progress in 2026 suggests he is closing the gap. A future 100m meeting between Lyles and Ajayi could put the Nigerian’s new professional chapter on an even bigger stage.