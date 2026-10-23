Tragic News of Olympian Passing Away Unexpectedly at 35

Lovingly known as “Lux,” Botswana sprinter Leaname Maotoanong helped make his nation proud with back-to-back African Championships titles in the men’s 4x400m relay in 2014 and 2016, followed by another major achievement at the 2018 Commonwealth Games, where he helped Botswana win gold. He also represented his country at the 2016 Rio Olympics. Throughout his career, Maotoanong became part of some of Botswana’s proudest moments. Sadly, he has passed away at the age of 35, leaving the athletics community mourning the loss of a sprinter who brought pride to his nation.

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On October 22, the Botswana Athletics Association announced Maotoanong’s passing in a statement expressing sadness over the loss of the former national athlete. “It is with profound sadness and deep regret that the Botswana Athletics Association (BAA) informs you of the sudden passing of former national athlete Gaone Leaname Maotoanong,” the association stated. The exact circumstances surrounding his death have not yet been publicly confirmed.

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The BAA also paid tribute to his contribution to the sport. “Gaone was a distinguished athlete who proudly represented Botswana on numerous international stages and made an immense contribution to the growth and success of athletics in our country. His dedication, talent, and commitment to excellence earned him admiration from teammates, officials, competitors, and athletics enthusiasts alike,” the statement added.

The association extended its condolences to his family, friends, teammates and everyone who knew him. It also confirmed that funeral arrangements would be communicated in due course. “You have run your race, champion. Your legacy lives on,” the statement concluded.

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Maotoanong’s international career included appearances at the Olympic Games, World Athletics Championships, World Relays, Commonwealth Games and African Championships. His achievements were particularly notable in the 4x400m relay, where he helped Botswana win medals and compete against some of the world’s leading teams. At the 2018 Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast in Australia, he ran alongside Isaac Makwala, Baboloki Thebe and Onkabetse Nkobolo as Botswana won the men’s 4x400m relay gold medal in 3:01.78.

His relay success began years earlier. At the 2014 African Championships in Marrakech, Morocco, Maotoanong helped Botswana claim gold in the men’s 4x400m relay. He was part of another gold-medal-winning team at the 2016 African Championships in Durban, South Africa. In 2015, he also helped Botswana secure silver in the 4x400m relay at the African Games in Brazzaville, adding another international medal to his record.

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One of the most memorable moments of his career came at the 2016 Rio Olympics, where Botswana’s men’s 4x400m relay team reached the final and finished fifth in 2:59.06. The performance placed the country among the leading relay teams at the Games and added an Olympic achievement to Maotoanong’s career. He also competed in the 4x400m relay at the 2015 World Athletics Championships in Beijing and the 2019 World Championships in Doha, as well as the 2015 and 2017 World Relays.

Beyond relay racing, Maotoanong achieved success in individual competition. At the 2015 World University Games in Gwangju, South Korea, he won silver in the men’s 400m with a time of 45.63 seconds. His contribution to athletics continued beyond competition. From 2022 to 2025, Maotoanong served as a member of the Botswana National Olympic Committee’s Athletes’ Commission, where he contributed to representing athletes’ interests and welfare.

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With his passing at 35, Botswana has lost an athlete who represented the country at major international competitions and contributed to several memorable relay performances. Beyond his own achievements, however, Leaname Maotoanong also left a meaningful mark through his support for fellow athletes.

Leaname Maotoanong’s touching gesture helped a teammate reach the Olympics

One particularly touching moment came in 2016, when Leaname Maotoanong helped fellow Botswana runner Boitumelo Masilo fulfil his dream. Boitumelo Masilo was fighting to secure a place at the Rio Olympic Games in the men’s 800 metres. He had been trying repeatedly to meet the qualifying standard of 1 minute 46 seconds, but several races had ended in disappointment. At the African Senior Championships, he finished fourth in the 800m in 1:46.16, narrowly missing the required mark.

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For an athlete working towards the biggest competition in sport, repeatedly falling short by a small margin can be difficult. Masilo was close to qualifying, but he still needed one more performance that would meet the standard before the deadline. The decisive opportunity came at the Flanders Cup meeting in Kortrijk, Belgium, on July 9, 2016. With qualification still within reach, the Botswana team developed a race plan designed to help Masilo achieve the required time. Maotoanong, who specialized in the 400 metres, was selected to act as his pacemaker.

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Maotoanong was instructed to start strongly, giving Masilo a target to chase. Masilo followed the strategy and reached the 400-metre point in 50 seconds, putting himself in a strong position to achieve the Olympic standard. The plan worked. Masilo crossed the finish line first in 1:45.87, finally going under the qualifying standard of 1:46.00 and securing his place at the Rio Olympics. After repeatedly missing qualification, he had achieved the goal he had been chasing.

“I want to thank Maotoanong for the job he did for me, he really sparked the race on the day,” Masilo said in the interview reported by DailyNews. “I will always be indebted to Amos and Maotoanong.” While he earned recognition for representing Botswana internationally, his role in helping Masilo reach the Olympics showed the value he brought to his teammates.