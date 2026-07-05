“Trouble in Camp”: Melissa Jefferson-Wooden’s Actions Urges Fans to Suspect Beef With Sha’Carri Richardson

They train together, push each other daily, and now they’re separated by a hundredth of a second on race day. That is what happened at the Prefontaine DL Melissa Jefferson-Wooden edged Sha’Carri Richardson by the slimmest of margins, but it was what happened after the race that set the internet alight. Jefferson-Wooden’s reaction after the close win didn’t go unnoticed, and eagle-eyed fans who know the dynamic between the two weren’t prepared to let it slide.

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The race was a scintillatingly close one, as in the end, only one hundredth of a second split Wooden and Richardson. Both Olympians flew out of the gates with the younger Jefferson-Wooden getting the better start. However, Richardson’s speed meant that she caught up by the 40m mark, and the two were neck and neck.

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Adaejah Hodge was a part of the pack, but the spotlight was never on her. The race continued like that with Richardson and Jefferson-Wooden neck and neck till the finish line. However, that’s when things changed as while the former leaned back, the latter leaned forward. And for a mere moment, it looked like Sha’Carri Richardson had taken the win, even to the untrained eye.

Then came the photo finish, and ‌Melissa Jefferson-Wooden’s decision to lean forward paid off. She clocked 10.78 for the win, followed by Richardson in 10.79 and Hodge in 10.80. One of the closest Eugene DL 100m races in a long time, but the 25-year-old winner wasn’t surprised.

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“It was a fight, literally to the finish, but I wanted it more, so I got it,” Jefferson-Wooden told reporters after the race.

And her reaction replicated that. In fact, both their reactions replicated that. When Sha’Carri Richardson thought she won it, the American was overjoyed. That was until Jefferson-Wooden’s name flashed in first place, and her reaction changed immediately. So did the 25-year-old, as she immediately started leaping up and down, audibly shouting to the fans.

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“Y’all don’t understand the type of mental warfare I be going through on a regular day basis, and Ima leave that at that,” said Wooden after the win. “But at the end of the day, I know who my help come from, I’m covered, God forever got me and whoever, trying to get in my way you gotta deal with him first.”

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Right after the win, it was probably all the adrenaline doing the talking. But the reaction led many to believe something had gone off internally between the two sprinters, who train with the same coach. When asked recently what it was like to train with Richardson, Wooden replied, “At the top there is, but there are three spots,” she said. “We do train together. But the goal is, at the end of the day, our coach does a really good job at training us all to be the very best we can be. And then, when it comes to getting on that line, to doing what we need to do, it’s up to us to do that.”

That was something eagle-eyed fans caught as one wrote “Trouble in camp” on X. The two are training partners at the Star Athletics Camp, and some believe there’s a feud going on. While neither have confirmed if something is wrong, the reaction from Jefferson-Wooden was all it took, and the fans came out of the floodgates opened.

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Fans react to Jefferson-Wooden’s reaction to her DL win

“Seems bigger than just being competitors now,” one fan wrote on X.

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The two have been competitors, though, for the better part of the last three years. That was when Melissa Jefferson-Wooden turned professional in 2023, and since then, they’ve consistently locked horns. It started in April 2023 when Sha’Carri Richardson, already a three-year pro, comfortably beat her to the finish line.

That was at the Miramar Invitational, where Richardson finished first while Jefferson-Wooden finished eighth. It kicked off a streak for the 26-year-old and one that spanned all the way until 2025, including the 2024 Paris Olympics. By then, Jefferson-Wooden had joined the same training club as her rival, Star Athletics Camp, in 2024.

That was after her progress halted in 2023, which forced her to move to the professional camp to make up the difference. It worked; she immediately moved up the ranks and kicked off a new stage in the competition. Still in Paris, Richardson finished second in the 100m final while her fellow competitor finished third.

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That would, however, be the last time she won. Since then, Melissa Jefferson-Wooden has won every 100m race against Sha’Carri Richardson, a streak spanning five races across two-years. However, one fan believes that the so-called ‘feud’ could have been avoided and still can be.

“Let’s be real here; 1. Melissa should admit why she chose to join the camp in the first place. 2. They’re both claiming mental warfare, but this could’ve been avoided if she hadn’t joined the camp. 3. This beef was coming regardless because two bulls can’t reign in 1 pen,” a fan commented.

Wooden isn’t the only one to train under Dennis Mitchell, as Kayla White, Twanisha Terry, and a handful of male track stars also work with him. However, questions have been asked about Jefferson-Wooden individually despite her incredible 2025.

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“She heard the way ppl were talking, she saying she’s here to stay‼️” another fan wrote.

The 25-year-old lost just two races in 2025. Not just that, she also won the USA Championships, several DL meets, and the 200m, 100m, and 4x100m relays at the World Championships. And she has continued that into 2026. So far, Jefferson-Wooden has won two races and come second in another.

Even then, fans haven’t quite seen the sprinter react the way she did after beating Sha’Carri, prompting one to say, “I haven’t seen MJW pop off like this before after a race.”

For now, though, it was Melissa Jefferson-Wooden’s celebration, not the result, that left fans asking the biggest questions. Neither sprinter has addressed the speculation.