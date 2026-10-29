26-Year-Old US Track Star Who Trained With Sha’Carri Richardson Announces Early Retirement

Brendon Stewart made a name for himself during his five seasons with the USC Trojans, helping the team win the 2022 NCAA men’s 4x100m relay title in a school-record time of 38.49 seconds. The 26-year-old American later joined Star Athletics, training within the same group as Olympic silver medallist Sha’Carri Richardson. After spending a decade in track and field, Stewart has now decided to retire from the sport.

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On October 28, Stewart shared the news in an Instagram post, opening with the words, “Life didn’t end when I made the decision to retire from the sport.” Reflecting on the weeks leading up to his decision, he wrote, “Over the past few weeks Ive found peace in ending a part of my life that took up so much of it.” He also explained why he felt it was time to step away, admitting, “I was losing the love for something that used to bring me so much joy.”

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Stewart also made it clear that this was not simply a pause in his career but a farewell to competitive track and field. “I thought about it being see you later but this is truly goodbye,” he wrote. Alongside his message, he shared several photographs from his career, including pictures of himself on the track, with teammates and alongside coaches who had been part of his journey.

Among them were Carmelita Jeter, head coach of the women’s track and field and cross country programs at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas; Joanna Hayes, a track and field coach and 2004 Olympic gold medallist; Quincy Watts, director of track and field and cross country at the University of Southern California; and Caryl Smith Gilbert, the former USC track and field head coach. Other pictures captured moments with teammates, offering a glimpse into the people and relationships that shaped his time in the sport.

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Stewart also reflected on how his relationship with track and field had changed over time. “I had to leave the track before the track left me,” he wrote, explaining that he had started losing the passion for something that had once brought him so much happiness. Despite his decision to retire, Stewart expressed gratitude for the people and opportunities that shaped his career.

“I am so thankful for the people I’ve met a long the way & thank you to those who gave me the opportunity to be apart of their stories,” he wrote. He added that the sport had taken him all over the world and that he would not trade those experiences for anything, with the memories and stories remaining with him long after his competitive career ended.

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Retiring at 26, before reaching what many consider an athlete’s prime, was not a decision Stewart took lightly. Acknowledging the unusual timing of his departure, he wrote, “It’s unusual to retire when you haven’t even reached your prime yet but there are better things in life to experience.” Stewart also made it clear that stepping away would not diminish what he had accomplished. “Ive had a lot of highs and a lot of lows but no one can ever take what I’ve accomplished in the sport away from me,” he said, adding, “Im in control of this next chapter of my life.”

He ended his announcement with a final sign-off, marking the close of his time as a competitive sprinter: “The End of an Era. Bstew signing out🖤” While his retirement brings that chapter to an end, his journey in the sport began years earlier at DeMatha Catholic High School in Maryland.

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Brendon Stewart’s legacy will continue to inspire the next generation

Brendon Stewart’s journey in track and field began during his high school years at DeMatha Catholic High School in Maryland, where he initially played soccer and lacrosse. He took up track in his junior year to improve his speed and endurance for lacrosse, but sprinting soon became more than just a way to support another sport. Stewart developed a passion for running and decided to focus on track and field.

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His progress accelerated during the 2017-18 indoor season, when he won the 55m at the Virginia Showcase in 6.35 seconds and the Millrose Games in 6.34 seconds. He also ran 33.86 seconds in the 300m at the Virginia Showcase, establishing himself as a promising young sprinter. His rapid improvement helped him earn an opportunity to compete at the University of Southern California (USC).

Stewart made an immediate impact after joining the USC Trojans. As a freshman in 2019, he won the Mountain Pacific Sports Federation indoor 60m title in a USC freshman-record time of 6.60 seconds. He also finished fourth in the 100m and sixth in the 200m at the Pac-12 Championships that year, recording a 100m personal best of 10.31 seconds.

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His development continued in 2020, when he recorded a personal best of 6.58 seconds in the indoor 60m and ran 21.18 seconds in the 200m. However, the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted his progress, with the outdoor season cancelled that year.

Stewart also faced physical setbacks during his college career. According to his USC athletics profile, he battled injuries during the 2021 season but continued competing. He helped the Trojans win the Pac-12 men’s 4x100m relay title in 39.65 seconds, while also recording personal bests of 6.58 seconds in the indoor 60m and 21.05 seconds in the 200m. Although the available records confirm that he dealt with injuries, they do not specify their nature or severity.

One of the biggest moments of Stewart’s collegiate career came at the 2022 NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships in Eugene, Oregon. He helped USC win the men’s 4x100m relay title in a school-record time of 38.49 seconds. Individually, he also ran a 100m personal best of 10.16 seconds at the NCAA West Preliminary Round and advanced to the NCAA semifinals.

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Beyond his performances on the track, Stewart achieved success academically. He graduated from USC with a degree in Communication, later earned a master’s degree in Digital Media Management and completed a certificate in Gerontology. He was a two-time All-American and received the 2022-23 Pac-12 Tom Hansen Conference Medal, which recognizes student-athletes for their achievements in athletics, academics and leadership.

After spending five seasons with USC, Stewart continued his career with Star Athletics, a training group associated with several elite sprinters, including Olympic silver medallist Sha’Carri Richardson. He remained active in competition beyond college, with World Athletics records listing a 100m performance of 10.11 seconds in May 2026.

Despite his achievements and continued involvement in competitive sprinting, Stewart eventually decided that it was time to move on.