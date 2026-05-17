Unsportsmanlike Behavior DQ of One Athlete Costs Entire School the Team Championship

No one has forgotten what happened at at the CIF State Track & Field Championships last year. North Salinas’ Clara Adams crossed the finish line first in the 400m, only to lose her title over a celebration officials labeled “unsportsmanlike.” After the race, she sprayed her cleats with a fire extinguisher on the field. That ultimately led to her disqualification. “I didn’t do anything wrong,” Adams said afterward, but by then, the state title was already gone. Now, a year later, another state championship has found itself in similar controversy after an athlete was punished for his action following a race.

It was the final day of the NCHSAA Outdoor Track & Field State Championships, bringing an end to the four day long event, just when drama hit an all-time high. In the boys 4x400m relay, everything was set up perfectly for the Mallard Creek boys to win a three-peat. The Mavericks were well in the lead as the baton passed over to the anchor runner, Nyan Brown. Brown even crossed the finish line first, but a disqualification decision changed it all.

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Brown ran anchor for the 4x400m boys relay and clocked in 3:15.98, well ahead of Hough (3:16.99) in second and South Mecklenburg in third. But his mistake was that Brown threw his hand up into the air just before he crossed the line, a decision that hurt the officials. This raised a yellow flag.

As per the live results, Mallard Creek was disqualified for taunting violating rule 4-6-1. The officials saw Brown’s move as unsportsmanlike conduct and eventually the team was DQ’ed. Brown looked shellshocked at the decision and dropped to his knees after realising what had happened.

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But this is not the first time. n fact, MileSplit North Carolina reported that officials told Brown earlier in the meet not to do that. Just a day ago, in the 300mH event, Brown reportedly flexed in a celebration beyond the finish line. After this move, he received a first warning for taunting. Mallard Creek protested but it was denied, because of the prior warning.

Rule 4-6-1, which is listed as “Unsportsmanlike Conduct,” includes criticizing officials, physical contact, taunting or rebellious behavior.

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Instead of a team championship title, Mallard Creek finished with 72 points while Jordan High School claimed its first boys track and field state championship. The NCHSAA 8A 4x400m title went to Hough, who didn’t make the top five for the team title by the end of the meet. However, the Mallard Creek girls’ team won their first-ever state title after scoring an incredible 108 points.

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It was some sort of reprieve for the school, although coach Sam Willoughby was far from happy.

Coach Sam Willoughby touches upon Nyan Brown’s gesture

Well before the 2026 edition of the NCHSAA Regionals Championships kicked off, coaches and officials held a Zoom meeting. Reportedly, during the meeting, officials told coaches that athletes could not taunt or showboat at any cost. In fact, per NC MileSplit, officials give athletes one warning, and they don’t notify coaches.

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That reportedly occurred when Nyan Brown set the 300m hurdle state record earlier in the meet. There Brown was seen cheering and celebrating with a teammate as he walked back.

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However, the whole incident did not go down well with Mallard Creek coach Sam Willoughby, who believes that officials should have notified him about the first warning.

“I respect all of the officials for their hard work and dedication to our sport, but just wish things could be more consistent throughout the day,” Willoughby said as per MileSplit NC. “I definitely think if he (Brown) was warned before, I should have been notified.”

In the end, Mallard Creek didn’t lose the state title because they were slower on the track. A split-second celebration from one athlete erased an entire afternoon’s worth of performances. Instead, it left behind frustration, confusion and a championship that slipped away.