US Olympian Sends Harsh Reality Check to Fastest Man in the World

After injuries and missing out on medals twice at the World Championships, Oblique Seville thought his days of falling short were well behind him. That feeling grew stronger as he roared to 100m gold at the Tokyo Worlds, finally delivering on every promise his talent had made. However, going into his first 100m since then, the 25-year-old walked in with a target on his back. And Trayvon Bromell sent him a harsh reality check in his season opener.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

The 30-year-old registered a blistering wind-assisted 9.85 (+3.8) to end a month-long losing streak. For Seville, though, it marked a rare defeat, as the 25-year-old doesn’t lose 100m races often, and his world number one ranking reflects that. Furthermore, for the Jamaican, the Grand Prix was his first major race of the season, as he had opted to skip the indoor season entirely.

ADVERTISEMENT

He ran his first race in February, then took a break before returning to competition in Kingston last week. Even then, Seville was off the pace, finishing second. Despite that, given his status as the reigning world champion, fans expected the best at the Lone Star Grand Prix. The inaugural event, the first World Athletics gold meet held in the US in 2026, also had a stacked 100m field, which only added to the situation.

Aside from Seville and Bromell, the lineup also included Andre De Grasse, Zharnel Hughes, long jump star Pjai Austin, and 2025 4x100m relay world champion Ronnie Baker. Eight of the nine men in the race clocked below 10 seconds, with Bromell clocking his best time since August 2025.

ADVERTISEMENT

De Grasse and Seville both registered 9.91, but the Canadian finished second after a photo finish. Austin was 0.01 seconds behind Seville, while Hughes finished 0.01 seconds behind Austin. It marked a stunning showcase of athleticism, although for Seville, it showed the competition he’s up against.

Bromell is on that list now because, despite the wind-assisted time, the 30-year-old has been slowly improving during his 2026 season. Unlike Seville, Bromell started his season in January and didn’t skip the indoors, as he did last year as well. Despite struggling in the 60m initially, the American eventually found his groove.

ADVERTISEMENT

Not his best, however, as he managed only a third-place finish at the World Indoor Championships. It set the stage for the remainder of the season as Bromell registered back-to-back-to-back podium finishes to open his outdoor season. Even his first Diamond League in Shanghai went down to the wire, as he finished fourth, albeit only 0.03 seconds behind.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bromell then stepped it up in the Xiamen Diamond League, finishing third ahead of Letsile Tebogo, Kenneth Bednarek, and Akani Simbine. He clocked 10.03 while Ferdinand Omanyala registered 9.94 for first, and Gift Leotlela clocked 10.00 for second. The 30-year-old has now stepped it up even further, registering his best time in the 100m for over 9 months.

Seville’s time will come, as it always does for athletes of his calibre. After all, one doesn’t simply become a world champion by fluke. Yet, what separates the good ones from the greats is what happens in their head when things are not going their way. And Seville believes he has mastered that part.

ADVERTISEMENT

Oblique Seville believes he has mastered the mental side of things

Now 25, Oblique Seville’s rise as a 100m specialist has been truly impressive. The Jamaican has steadily improved his time, going from a personal best of 10.89 in 2017 to 9.77 in 2025. That alone showcases the sprinter’s improvement over the years, with a world championship title to go with it. It hasn’t been an easy road, far from it in fact, especially given the heartbreak he’s had to endure.

ADVERTISEMENT

Seville has struggled with near misses in the past, especially in the world championships. In 2023 and 2022, he finished behind third-placed Bromell and Hughes, respectively. The 2024 Olympics showed just how fast he could be, as he set the fastest time in the semifinals.

However, a hamstring injury that happened after meant his performance in the final was less than perfect, and he finished eighth. That forced the 25-year-old to change his process. And it showed at the Tokyo worlds, as he flew past a stacked field that included Kishane Thompson, Noah Lyles, Kenneth Bednarek, and more.

“For Paris, I got injured in the final, and I fell short, but I learnt from my mistake,” Seville said, as per the Guardian in 2025. “I have proved that I am a true competitor, that I have the determination of a champion. But still, I was panicking. Finishing strong in the last 30 to 40 metres was something I was struggling with the whole season.

ADVERTISEMENT

“But now I have perfected it. And I was confident that if I could do it in the final, I would win. Track and field is both mental and physical. But to be honest, I think I have mastered the mental part of it.”

Yet, as Trayvon Bromell’s win proved, Oblique Seville hasn’t quite mastered his craft yet. However, given that this is only his first 100m race of the season, only time will tell how he recovers from this loss.