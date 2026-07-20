US Olympian Shares Major Life Update After Last-Minute London Diamond League Withdrawal

Just a month after setting a lifetime best of 47.37 seconds, it looked like Trevor Bassitt was building toward another big result as he entered the London Diamond League ranked No. 9 in the world in the men’s 400m hurdles. The American was scheduled to face Karsten Warholm, Alison dos Santos, CJ Allen, Caleb Dean, and more, but he suddenly withdrew from the race. Now, two days later, the Olympic hurdler shared a major life update away from the track.

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On July 20, Bassitt’s wife, Harlie Bassitt, shared a series of photos on Instagram that announced the couple’s first pregnancy. The first image showed the couple standing together, with Harlie holding a strip of ultrasound scan images while Trevor held a bouquet. Another photo featured the ultrasound images alone, while a third appeared to have been taken at the London Stadium just before the Diamond League meet.

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In that picture, Harlie held a bracelet that appeared to spell out “BABY B.” The post’s caption included a Bible verse, Genesis 1:28: “God blessed them and said to them, ‘Be fruitful and increase in number; fill the earth and subdue it.’ Baby B | New Year’s Eve 🩷🎀.” While the couple did not state that they are expecting a daughter, the pink-themed announcement and the reference to “Baby B” seemed to suggest that Trevor and Harlie are preparing to welcome their first baby girl.

Bassitt was about to compete, but then unexpectedly withdrew from the London Diamond League. No official reason has been given for his absence from the race, which was ultimately won by Norway’s Karsten Warholm in a world-leading 46.61 seconds.

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While the reason behind Bassitt’s withdrawal remains unknown, the latest update certainly gives the couple something far bigger to celebrate. Trevor and Harlie have been married since October 22, 2022. The two first met via mutual friends when they were both attending Ashland University, and began dating in 2018. After getting engaged in September 2021, they exchanged vows the following year. Nearly four years later, they now appear ready to begin a new chapter as a family of three.

But while Bassitt is celebrating a huge turning point in his personal life, his performances on the track have been grabbing attention this season as well.

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Lifetime best performance signals big things ahead for Trevor Bassitt

Trevor Bassitt started his 2026 outdoor season in April with a 21.00 in the 200m at the Pepsi Florida Relays. Shortly thereafter, he set his best time on June 6 at USATF Lone Star Grand Prix. There, he set a new personal record of 47.37 seconds, which lifted him to No. 9 in the World Athletics rankings.

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Before that, he had finished fourth at the Diamond League meeting in Xiamen in 47.90, and he later followed his personal best with another impressive 47.59 effort to finish second at the Gyulai István Memorial in Budapest on July 14. The results indicated that the American was at his peak at the time, but still he withdrew from London.

That setback didn’t deter Bassitt’s long-term plans. The 2022 world bronze medal winner has confirmed his desire to compete at the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

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“Track and field is too difficult of a sport to overlook or underestimate certain races,” Bassitt previously explained. He has said that focusing too much on Los Angeles could hurt his chances of actually getting there, adding that LA 2028 is “in the back of my head” but it was not something he thought about on a daily, weekly, or monthly basis. Judging by the form he showed before London, that approach appears to be paying off.