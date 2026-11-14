US Track Olympian Reveals Stage Four Cancer Diagnosis After Undergoing Surgery

Suzy Favor Hamilton spent much of her life chasing records and making her mark in American athletics. The former middle-distance runner won nine NCAA titles and seven U.S. national championships during her career, while also representing the United States at three consecutive Olympic Games. She competed at Barcelona in 1992, Atlanta in 1996, and Sydney in 2000, where she reached the women’s 1,500m final. However, years after leaving competitive running, the 58-year-old is facing a personal battle that has taken her far beyond the world of sports.

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Hamilton recently shared some difficult news with her followers. On November 10, during World NET Cancer Day, she revealed on Instagram that she had been diagnosed with stage four neuroendocrine cancer, also known as NET. The disease had already spread by the time doctors discovered it. She also shared that she had undergone successful debulking surgery, where doctors worked to remove as much cancerous tissue as possible.

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Explaining how difficult the diagnosis had been, Hamilton highlighted how easily neuroendocrine cancer can go undetected. “By the time many people get answers, the cancer has already spread, as was the case with me,” she wrote.

Despite everything she has been through, Hamilton remained hopeful while discussing her surgery and the medical care she received. “So far my cancer looks slower-growing, and after a successful debulking surgery by the amazing doctors at UCLA, they expect I still have many good years ahead. I plan to make the most of them!” she shared. Her update gave followers some reassurance, although she has not said that she is cancer-free.

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The former Olympian also wanted her announcement to serve as a warning to others. “If something in your body feels off and keeps getting explained away, keep asking,” she advised. She also urged people to stay on top of their health checks rather than ignore symptoms that continue to trouble them.

Hamilton’s running career had already brought her plenty of memorable moments. At the University of Wisconsin, she became one of the most decorated athletes in the school’s history, collecting nine NCAA titles. She later established herself internationally, competing in the 800m and 1,500m at different stages of her career. Her appearance in the 1,500m final at the 2000 Sydney Olympics marked another major achievement before she eventually stepped away from professional competition.

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Now, rather than talking about records or races, Hamilton is sharing a message about health, hope, and appreciating the time we have. She closed her announcement with a reminder that carries even more meaning following her diagnosis: “And most of all, treasure every day. There is beauty all around us if we just look for it!” Her diagnosis also came just nine days after the athletics community mourned the loss of another middle-distance star who died at 34 following a battle with stage four cancer.

European champion’s 17-month cancer battle before her death at 34

Ciara Mageea, an Irish runner, died on November 1, 2026, at the age of 34, following a battle with stage four bowel cancer. Mageean had made history by winning the European 1,500m title in Rome in 2024, becoming only the second Irish athlete to win an individual European outdoor athletics title. She also represented Ireland at the 2016 Rio and 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games and won silver at the 2022 Commonwealth Games.

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Mageean first revealed her cancer diagnosis in July 2025, explaining that she had already started treatment. The illness had been discovered earlier, in May that year, after she experienced changes in her bowel habits. As an athlete, she initially thought the symptoms were related to her training, but further medical examinations revealed a tumour in her bowel. Doctors later confirmed that the cancer had reached stage four and spread to her liver and lungs. She subsequently underwent 18 rounds of chemotherapy while trying to remain hopeful about her future.

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In June 2026, Mageean opened up about the seriousness of her condition during an interview with RTÉ while discussing her memoir, My Greatest Race. She revealed that doctors had given her an estimated two to three years to live, but she refused to let the prognosis stop her from enjoying life. “I am determined to fit as much living into the years I have left,” she said.

Despite her health struggles, Mageean made sure that cancer did not take away another important moment in her life. She married her longtime partner, Thomas Moran, in an intimate ceremony at Belfast City Hall on October 12, 2026. The couple later celebrated with family and friends at Darver Castle in County Louth on October 25. Sadly, just one week after the larger wedding celebration, Mageean passed away at the Marie Curie Hospice, surrounded by her loved ones.