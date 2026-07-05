US Transgender Athlete Finally Delivers Olympic Champion First Defeat in 5 Years

For the last half-decade, any mile or 1500m race that had Faith Kipyegon’s name in the start list had an inevitable result. A streak of 34 races, a timeline that included two Olympic Games and three World Championships. The location, the competition, and even the weather didn’t seem to matter as Kipyegon won them all. That was until Nikki Hiltz stepped up to the line at the 2026 Eugene DL to run the mile.

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The 31-year-old, who came out as transgender in 2021, put on a show and a half as they crossed the line in 4:17.49, ahead of the iconic Kenyan long-distance runner. Kipyegon ended up finishing third with 4:17.80, while Dorcus Ewoi took second with a personal best of 4:17.62. It marked a matter of milliseconds in the end, and that was the case for most of the race.

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“Faith is so incredible and she’s someone we obviously all look up to,” Hiltz said, according to MarathonHandbook.com. “I’ve always thought it would be so cool to see if I could outkick her over the last 100, but she’s always so far ahead. It was cool to come out on top. It was really fun.”

In fact, the 32-year-old Kipyegon usually dominates the track well before the finish line. By the time the race even gets close to finishing, the Kenyan has already put the result to bed. During the 2026 Eugene DL, though, something else happened as Kipyegon stayed quiet instead. Once the pacemaker left the field, fans began cheering as they knew it was time for the former unbeaten star to make her move.

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It arrived, and then suddenly, the Kenyan slowed down to keep pace with the pack. That offered a chance to the others, and Nikki Hiltz took it. By the final turn, the two Olympians were shoulder to shoulder, although Kipyegon was dictating the pace. That’s when Hiltz switched gears and forced her way beyond the two-time Olympic gold medalist.

They surged beyond the Kenyan, taking the win by a good meter or so in the end. It’s not surprising considering that they’ve been in good form in the run-up. The 31-year-old won the 1500m indoor gold at the World Indoors, finishing third to Georgia Hunter Bell. The American also won the 800m at the USATF LA Grand Prix and came third at the Rome DL.

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“I was like, ‘I think this might be the only time in my entire career that for the last 100 meters we can just go head to head,’” Hiltz added. “And I just got excited. Every lap I just felt better and better. It’s rare when those days happen, so I’m glad that when I felt good, I could capitalize on it.”

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For Faith Kipyegon, the defeat marked the end of one of the most remarkable unbeaten streaks in middle-distance history. Yet instead of dwelling on Nikki Hiltz’s win, the Kenyan quickly explained what she took away from the race.

Faith Kipyegon reflects on her DL loss in Eugene

June 10, 2021: Sifan Hassan crosses the line in first place; Faith Kipyegon is second. At the time, it was the second in three races in two years that Kipyegon had lost in the 1500m. Many believed that the Kenyan’s powers were now waning after her peak in 2017 when she won seven of her eight 1500m races. That’s why few expected Kipyegon to go on a five-year unbeaten streak, especially with Hassan breaking records.

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That’s exactly what Kipyegon did, setting world records along the way in both the mile and 1500m while never losing a race. She also won two Olympic golds, three world titles, and countless DL meets along the way in a magnificent run. Now, while it may have ended, Kipyegon hinted at a reason why.

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“The race was good. I am happy that I have competitors out there. I am so happy and I accept the outcome of the day,” Kipyegon stated post-race.

“It was a little bit tough. I just wanted to follow the ladies; that’s why I was not going crazy. At the same time, no one knows what is happening behind the scenes, but I thank God I have managed to run.”

That does reflect her racing schedule, which has been rather light in comparison to previous seasons. By this time in 2024, Faith Kipyegon had already raced in four meets across various competitions. In 2023, that tally rose to seven meets by mid-July, with her taking a break in 2025 to accommodate that. Many expected the Kenyan to return to her norm in 2026, but so far, things have been sporadic.

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Instead, Kipyegon ran a 10km race in February, then a 5000m in the Shanghai DL in mid-May before lining up for the mile in the Eugene DL in early July.

“It is a lot, especially when you are quiet like me,” Kipyegon added. “I have been a little quiet, not competing, only one long distance and then quiet a little bit. That’s why I said no one knows what goes on, but I am happy with the outcome.”

Whatever was happening behind the scenes, Faith Kipyegon accepted the defeat with little fuss. Nikki Hiltz, meanwhile, walked away with the biggest victory of their career and the race that finally snapped a five-year streak.