US World Record Holder Withdraws Last-Minute from Athlos Keeping Undefeated Streak Intact

14 wins from 14 races. That was the number fans had their eyes on as Masai Russell headed toward ATHLOS. After all, she has been almost impossible to stop this season. She had already rewritten the world record with a 12.09 seconds in Zurich before adding another major victory at the World Athletics Ultimate Championship, where she ran 12.22 to claim the title. But now, with ATHLOS set to give her one more chance to extend that perfect run, Russell has announced that she will not be competing at the event this year.

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Russell shared the news on X on September 15, just three days before the September 18 ATHLOS event. “I will not be competing at ATHLOS this year, guys,” she wrote, “My team and I believe this is the best decision for me and my body as we look toward what’s next.” She also thanked everyone who had supported her throughout the year before signing off with a message that made it clear she will be back in 2027.

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ATHLOS co-founder Alexis Ohanian was quick to respond to the news. “Hell of a year, Masai + we’ll miss you ofc but so hyped to see you on the track next year for ATHLOS,” he wrote. Gabby Thomas also replied to Russell’s post with a simple, “Can’t wait for it!”

Ohanian’s reaction comes as Russell was set to return to an event where she has already made her mark. At ATHLOS NYC in 2025, she won the women’s 100m hurdles in 12.52 seconds. This year, she was due to return as the reigning champion, only this time with an unbeaten season behind her. And that is what made the upcoming race so interesting. Russell had been building toward a season that few could have imagined when 2026 began. Her results tell the story.

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She opened her Diamond League campaign in May with a 12.14 in Xiamen, then followed it with a 12.26 in Los Angeles in June. She went even faster at the Prefontaine Classic in July, clocking 12.24, before winning in Monaco with a 12.20. But those victories were only setting the stage for what came next.

On August 27, Russell lined up in Zurich and stormed to 12.09 seconds, breaking Tobi Amusan’s 100m hurdles world record of 12.12. She carried that confidence into the World Athletics Ultimate Championship in Budapest. Russell ran 12.22 seconds to win the women’s 100m hurdles. That win took her winning streak to 13 races. So everything was coming down to ATHLOS. Instead, the race will go on without her. However, Russell is not the only big name missing from ATHLOS this year.

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A sudden setback ends Tara Davis-Woodhall’s 2026 season

Tara Davis-Woodhall was also expected to compete in London on September 18. But her plans changed after a serious car accident in late August. Tara was driving to training when another vehicle turned into her path, resulting in a head-on collision. She later revealed that both cars were traveling at around 20 mph and were totaled in the crash. While she did not suffer life-threatening injuries, she was left with a severe concussion and other injuries.

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The crash also brought her training to a sudden stop. Tara said she had not been able to train since the accident and was instead working with her doctors, physiotherapists and team as she focused on recovering.

At first, there was still a chance that Tara could return in time for the World Athletics Ultimate Championship in Budapest. On September 2, she said she was taking things day by day and had not made a final decision. She had been feeling some of the best she had ever felt in training before the crash, which made the sudden setback even harder to accept. A few days later, Tara made her decision.

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On September 7, she announced that she would end her 2026 season, saying, “After careful consideration with my team, we have decided to end the 2026 season. This one hurts. I’m sad, disappointed, and just hurt by all of it.”

For ATHLOS, it means another major name will be missing from the starting line. For Tara, it means taking the time she needs before returning to competition.