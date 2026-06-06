USADA Issues 12-Year Ban to US Runner Ending World Medalist’s Track and Field Career

Marvin Bracy-Williams ran his last race without knowing it would be his last. USADA handed the 2022 World Championship silver medalist a 12-year ban, which effectively ends his once-promising track and field career. At 32, he has also informed USADA of his intent to retire. The ban ensures he won’t be coming back.

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The United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) officially confirmed the news. This comes after Bracy-Williams committed three whereabouts failures between July 2025 and April 2026.

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“USADA announced today that Marvin Bracy-Williams, 32, of Clermont, Fla., an athlete in the sport of track and field, has received a 12-year period of ineligibility for his third anti-doping rule violation,” read the statement.

“The violation stems from Bracy-Williams’s accumulation of three Whereabouts Failures within a 12-month period while included in USADA’s Registered Testing Pool (RTP). The Whereabouts Failures occurred on July 1, 2025, February 24, 2026, and April 1, 2026. Under the rules, athletes who are serving a sanction and who have not retired may be included in an anti-doping organization’s RTP.”

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As the statement revealed, it’s the 32-year-old’s third anti-doping violation. The American sprinter hasn’t competed since 2023 and has been suspended since February 2024 after he tested positive for testosterone in the same year. However, he was a part of the Enhanced Games last month, coming in at #3 in the 100m (10.39s) and winning $75,000.

USADA confirmed that Bracy-Williams had been given a 45-month ban for breaching anti-doping rules. The organisation received “credible information from a whistleblower” in 2024 and acted on it immediately. An investigation took place, with Bracy-Williams then provisionally suspended in February 2024 after a positive test for a banned substance. To make matters worse, the statement revealed that the 32-year-old tried to tamper with the investigation as well.

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That led to further consequences at the time, although those were later toned down. However, that was only after the American sprinter admitted to his violations and gave USADA “substantial assistance”. It meant he would receive only a 21-month ban for his positive test. Things changed soon after, as during the investigation, Bracy-Williams committed his third whereabouts failure.

The athlete missed three tests between August 2023 and June 2024, and his existing 21-month ban was increased as USADA tacked on an additional 24 months. Now, for his third violation, the 32-year-old was handed a 12-year ban under the rules and regulations. A first-time whereabouts failure violation ranges from “one year to two years” depending on the “degree of fault”.

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However, the punishment period for a third violation is considerably higher, ranging from “eight years and a lifetime period of ineligibility”. That applies to Bracy-Williams, and it will kick in after he serves his 45-month suspension, which began in November 2025. The 32-year-old does, however, plan to retire. Regardless, the suspension will continue indefinitely until he comes out of retirement to serve the remainder of his sentence.

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The ban effectively closes the book on a career that once looked destined for far bigger things. Few people understand the rise and subsequent fall better than gym owner Monzavous Edwards. The 45-year-old former sprinter recently reflected on how quickly things unraveled for Bracy-Williams.

Monzavous Edwards reflects on Bracy-Williams’ downhill drop

Marvin Bracy-Williams never quite hit the heights he once dreamed of. But the now-32-year-old still managed to make the Team USA squad for the 2016 Olympics, play in the NFL, and then thrive in 2021. He broke his own personal best with 9.85 seconds in the 100m and had the second fastest time in the world at the time.

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Then a hamstring injury ended his chances of going to the Tokyo Olympics, and things have never been the same since. The American sprinter soon dropped off the scene, and officials suspended him in early 2024, resulting in his ban. That, however, as per Monzavous Edwards, happened because he gave Bracy-Williams the opportunity to do so.

“We were having a conversation that had nothing to do about that [doping],” Edwards told the Guardian. “[But] everyone in track and field knows that I know who the person was supplying these people. When me and Marv were on the phone I cracked a joke.

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“I was like: ‘I’ll get it, man.’ He was laughing like: ‘Give it to me, dog!’ It was literally a joke at first, and next thing I know, it’s no longer a joke. By which I mean Marvin was like: ‘I’m going to try it.’ I take the responsibility for it … because it was a joke that I put in his head, and I also gave him the loaded weapon.”

In fact, Edwards even believes that the 32-year-old never wanted to take banned substances.

“Marv didn’t want to take drugs,” Edwards added, “Marv took drugs because he felt like he had to. The thing that I don’t like about our sport is that if you don’t take it, you don’t make it. When you have people who are taking it, and you know they’re making it, then you’re almost leaving Marv without an option.”

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Whether Edwards’ assessment is fair or not, it changes little about where Bracy-Williams now finds himself. A world silver medalist who once looked capable of challenging the very best will instead leave the sport under a 12-year ban.