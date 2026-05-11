Usain Bolt-Named Track Left in Darkness as Global Medalists Train in Dangerous, Failing Conditions

When the University of the West Indies Mona campus in Kingston dedicated the new athletic track to Usain Bolt in 2010 and named it after him, they had a vision. It was to relieve athletes of difficult training sessions on the grass, while calling the new Bolt track “the most modern and sophisticated piece of track technology,” during those days. But fast forward to 2026, the ‘dangerous’ conditions at the track are making athletes wonder if they were nocturnal. A national commentator is highlighting the issues there that can not be ignored easily.

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Just recently, Jamaican sports commentator Ricardo Chambers shared video footage from the facility where athletes like the world’s fastest man Oblique Seville, Zharnel Hughes, and others train currently under Usain Bolt’s former coach, Glen Mills. The video, filmed shortly after 7:30 p.m., showed the stadium in near darkness with very limited lighting.

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As Chambers described in the video, “The problem is it’s a real struggle to see. That’s because there is limited to no lighting at the venue.”

Interestingly, the concern becomes even more serious in field events, where visibility is essential. Two-time Pan American Games champion Fedrick Dacres, who also trains at the facility, expressed his frustration over how long the issue has continued. “This has been the case for the past six, seven years… I think the lights went out from like 2019, and year after year, it just gets worse and worse… At this point, I guess we’re nocturnal, so it is what it is.”

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Dacres also pointed to how difficult training has become for throwers, especially in discus and javelin, where athletes cannot properly track where their implements land. “It’s tricky when it comes to like throwing… we’re throwing implements…to actually see where the javelin or disc is going is tough…”

“There have been accidents where people have gotten injured. We have to wait until everyone has to go up, and then we have to dig through to find the disc or whatever because we really can’t see it,” he said.

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Beyond training challenges, safety off the field has also become a concern. Dacres revealed that one athlete was robbed on the compound at night. But the matter did not stop at public discussion.

And this all affected training quality overall. As Fedrick Dacres says, “I guess you kind of drifted from sport… maintenance of the facility has been declining.” He further added, “This is our time to train hard.” Some athletes are forced to adjust their routines, including early morning sessions, while student-athletes struggle to balance academics and training schedules.

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The athlete also claimed the issue has been repeatedly raised with authorities, but has not been properly resolved. “We’ve spoken to these.” But no results till now.

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National commentator Ricardo Chambers later took the issue to the official authorities, seeking clarity on the situation and the long delay in fixing the lighting at the University of the West Indies Usain Bolt Track. So what was their response?

UWI explains plan for major upgrade

After knowing all the issues and taking the matter forward, Ricardo Chambers got the response from the University of the West Indies Mona Academy of Sport. They stated, “We acknowledge the lighting challenges affecting the UWI Usain Bolt Track and understand the importance of adequate lighting infrastructure to athletes and other users of the facility.”

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They added that the plan is not just repair work but a full upgrade of the system to modern standards. They pointed out that funding has been the main obstacle and that they are still seeking partnerships to move the project forward.

When asked about timelines, the university explained that the facility has several infrastructure needs and work is being prioritised in stages. They noted that a gym floor replacement has already been completed, some internal upgrades have taken place, and a larger redevelopment plan is in motion, which includes improvements to lighting, stands, and other sports facilities. The project is planned to be officially launched in September 2026.

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Chambers also announced the extent of the lighting problem, stating that the most recent estimate for the upgrade is approximately “94 million Jamaican dollars.” He noted the cost is high, but the delay is the biggest concern for athletes, particularly since the issue has been ongoing for almost seven years and still has an impact on training conditions.

A world-class training ground with an Olympic legacy still operates in the shadows, and the question now is straightforward – for how long can athletes wait until change finally comes?