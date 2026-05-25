Usain Bolt Record? Fred Kerley Leaves Fans in Fits Over Bold Claim at Enhanced Games

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“It’s going to be destroyed,” Fred Kerley said ahead of the Enhanced Games debut. However, he did not set an exact target time for breaking Usain Bolt’s 100m world record of 9.58 seconds and only insisted he was ready to run “fast.” On Friday, he stepped onto the track to back up his words, but the result fell well short of his promise, and the track-and-field fans certainly had a field day.

On May 24, Kerley competed in the men’s 100m heat. In the event, some competitors used performance-enhancing methods while others chose not to. Kerley, however, raced clean and still finished first in 9.93 seconds, just ahead of Emmanuel Matadi, who clocked 9.95. Marvin Bracy-Williams followed in 10.33, while Michael Bryan recorded 10.69, and Clarence Munyai finished in 10.85.

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Even though he took the win and reportedly earned $250,000, the time was still far from Bolt’s legendary 9.58 seconds. That difference took over the conversation online as Track and Field Gazette asked after the recent win:

“World record still on?”

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Sure, the 31-year-old still has another chance with the finals set for May 25, but the 9.93 already reset expectations. He was also unable to match his personal best of 9.76 seconds, set in Oregon in 2022, which still stands as one of the fastest times in history. Even then, his recent run did not come close to the world lead of 9.89, which is currently held by Busang Collen Kebinatshipi.

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There is no doubt about Fred Kerley’s talent. A world champion in 2022 and an Olympic silver and bronze medalist, he has built a career on big moments and bigger confidence. But bold statements are not new from him either. His earlier talk of a “Project 9.42” target raised eyebrows long before this event even began. For now, after his recent run, the reaction online is split.

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Fans split over Fred Kerley’s 9.93 seconds as record talk meets reality check

“9.93 with +1.7 if anyone thought a WR would be broken in the 100 wake up. He will run a 9.7, maybe 9.69,” one wrote while another added, “He’ll never break that.”

Fred Kerley’s pace has remained world-class, yet he does not look anywhere close to his best times. His personal best of 9.76 seconds came in 2022, tying him for seventh place on the all-time list. But since then, his performances have not followed a clear upward trajectory. He ran 9.88 in 2023, 9.81 in 2024, and 9.98 in 2025.

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It’s that same skepticism that flows back to his own words over the years. In 2022, Fred Kerley called the 100m world record “very realistic.” In 2024, he went further, saying he would break it “next time I touch the 100m,” and again insisted he could run faster than 9.58.

After joining the Enhanced Games, he added:

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“The world record has always been the ultimate goal of my career. This now gives me the opportunity to dedicate all my energy to pushing my limits and becoming the fastest human to ever live.”

But so far, those claims have not matched what has actually happened on the track.

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At the same time, the Enhanced Games have only added more speculation. CEO Aron D’Souza told LetsRun.com earlier this year that an athlete may have already run faster than Bolt’s record in an unofficial setting.

“Yes, he did break the world record, no, we did not time it with a sundial, and yes, we have video, but we’re not showing you for… reasons,” he said.

He also mentioned a clock showing 9.49 seconds, but did not name the athlete behind the run. So, chances are Fred Kerley might be one of the athletes being linked in discussions, but nothing has been confirmed, and no official result has been released.

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Imago Zurich, Switzerland, September 5th 2024: Fred Kerley USA pose for a photo after the 200m Men event at the Wanda Diamond League Weltklasse Zurich at Stadion Letzigrund in Zurich, Switzerland. Daniela Porcelli / SPP PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxBRAxMEX Copyright: xDanielaxPorcellix/xSPPx spp-en-DaPoSp-20240905-_DP14356

“But still AHAHAHAH WR, maybe we will see an unofficial world lead (because of course, this is the Enhanced Games),” one fan wrote, reacting with sarcasm to the ongoing record talk.

Another added a more skeptical take: “Zero chance Unclear how taking testosterone would help you sprint faster,,,, Genes important.”

Traditional sports such as the Olympics prohibit the use of performance-enhancing dr-gs like anabolic steroids and EPO by athletes, according to the World Anti-Doping Agency. But the Enhanced Games are different because they are not governed by the same anti-doping system. As a result, the rules regarding results are also different.

However, World Athletics president Sebastian Coe has previously warned that athletes who take part in the Enhanced Games could face long-term consequences upon returning to official competition. So even if a fast time is produced outside that system, it would not count in official record books.

Another fan added, “Didn’t break it in years past, won’t break it now.”

Fred Kerley has voiced his concerns over competing clean.

“I don’t need it,” he said. “God gave me fast feet for a reason. I’m here to showcase my talent. You still have to work. Drugs aren’t going to give you an advantage if you’re not putting the work in.”

However, his signing with Enhanced Games still leaves the question of what pushed him. There are at least two suspected reasons. The per-race prize is said to be worth $250,000, with a $1 million bonus being awarded if a world record is set.

Then there’s the fact that Fred Kerley is on a two-year suspension for missing a series of dr-g tests from May to December 2024. The ban applies from August 2025 and will be in place until August 2027.

For now, the situation sits in a grey area between performance claims, different rule systems, and ongoing debate over what should and should not count.