Usain Bolt Spotted With IShowSpeed in Rare Track and Field Training Footage

IShowSpeed has never been shy about talking up his speed, but one of his boldest moments came in May 2025, when he was in Munich for the Champions League final. The streamer claimed he could beat football stars Kylian Mbappé and Kyle Walker over 40 or 50 yards, after already racing with Noah Lyles. Soon after, Speed’s confidence caught the attention of Usain Bolt, who reached out to him and offered to help him get faster. “I’m retired now, so I’m not running, but I can coach you to go faster,” Bolt told him. And now, more than a year later, that promise appears to be coming back into focus.

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On September 24, Overtime shared footage on Instagram that appeared to show Speed training at a high school track. Cameras and production staff were also around the track as Speed worked on his starts and sprinting. But it was one person standing nearby who quickly caught fans’ attention. A man wearing a black cap, white T-shirt, and black pants appeared in the footage, and viewers soon realized it was Bolt.

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Even the post joked, “Nobody is peeping Usain Bolt??? 😭,” sending fans into speculation about what the two were working on. So, does that mean Bolt is finally serious about coaching Speed? It certainly looks like the two are working together again, although the exact details of the session have not been revealed.

However, the footage may also be connected to the filming of Season 2 of Speed’s YouTube series, “Speed Goes Pro,” where he trains with major athletes before taking on different challenges. Interestingly, the video was originally shared by Speedy HQ on X, with the caption, “BREAKING: Speed was spotted filming with Usain Bolt at a school track for his YouTube series ‘Speed Goes Pro.’”

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The series has already seen Speed work with some of the biggest names in sports. The first season featured Tom Brady, Kevin Durant, Suni Lee, Nastia Liukin, Joey Chestnut, and Randy Orton.

Speed’s confidence in his speed is not new. Speed had already put himself up against one of the biggest names in track and field when he raced Noah Lyles in November 2024.

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The race happened on November 6, 2024, after MrBeast contacted Speed while he was with Lyles in Florida. Speed immediately challenged the Olympic champion, telling him, “I need to prove the world I’m the fastest man alive.” MrBeast then put up $100,000 for the race. Speed was in Miami while Lyles and MrBeast were at a track in Orlando, so the streamer made the roughly three-hour drive to take the challenge.

The race was set over 50 meters, and Speed actually stayed close to Lyles during the early part of the sprint. Lyles eventually pulled away and crossed the finish line first. Speed initially believed the race was a tie and wanted to review the footage. Lyles pointed out that he had clearly finished ahead, while also making it clear that he had not even reached his top speed.

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Despite beating Speed, Lyles did not simply dismiss him. Instead, he offered to practice with him and suggested they race again after Speed had worked on his technique. Lyles explained that training would make Speed faster and give him a better understanding of sprinting before they took on the 100 meters.

Speed, however, remained confident in his natural ability. “I never ran track a day in my life,” he told Lyles, while continuing to argue that he had more raw speed than the Olympic champion. Lyles disagreed, pointing back to the fact that he had not reached his maximum speed during the short race.

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However, the loss did not stop Speed from dreaming even bigger.

Just days later, he spoke about his plans for the 2028 Olympics and said, “2028, I’ll be running in the Olympics for sure.” He initially mentioned the 100 meters, 50 meters, and possibly the 200 meters, before realizing that the 50-meter event is not part of the Olympic program and settling on the 100 meters.

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For Speed, the idea of reaching the 2028 Olympics might also be the reason he is building around his speed. But he is still a content creator rather than a professional track athlete. Whether Bolt is actually coaching Speed for a serious sprint challenge or simply appearing as part of “Speed Goes Pro” remains to be seen. But considering Speed’s history with Lyles, his plans for the 2028 Olympics, and his constant belief that he has more speed than people give him credit for, training with Bolt could be his biggest test yet.