USA’s Quincy Wilson Put to Test as ‘Next’ Usain Bolt Confirms Gold Medal Hopes

Team USA thought they might continue their winning pattern, and for a moment it felt like it was going the same way again, until it didn’t. After winning the World U20 Championships 4x400m relay last year, beating South Africa and Australia, the USA was likely expected to stay on top again. But it seems Australia is not stepping back either, as their 18-year-old star, often labeled the “next Usain Bolt,” is stepping forward with the intent to win gold.

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On May 11, Gout Gout was named in Australia’s 75-athlete squad for the World U20 Championships, with the 4x400m relay and 200m also part of his schedule.

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“I’m really excited to get out there at the World Athletics Under 20s,” he said. “I know it’s a great stadium and place to run fast, and I feel confident I’ll be ready to step up and make Australia proud.”

He chose the World U20 stage over other senior options, which shows how strongly Australia is building this new generation around him. The timing of that decision is interesting, as Australia’s men returned from a historic bronze in the 4x400m at the World Relays in Botswana.

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They finished with an Oceania record of 2:55.20 with Luke van Ratingen, Reece Holder, Tom Reynolds, and Aidan Murphy. Now that Gout Gout is in the equation, it seems Australia is becoming a lot more treacherous than before. But the question then is whether Quincy Wilson is able to beat Gout?

Quincy Wilson is not officially confirmed for the race, but he might be part of the USA 4x400m relay group. Though selection is not automatic in the USA relay teams. As athletes are picked based on form, fitness, trials, and team strategy. Even big names still need to earn their place through performance.

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But Quincy Wilson’s 2026 form makes a strong case for selection. He opened his indoor season with a 45.96 at the New Balance Indoor Grand Prix and then ran 45.37 to win New Balance Nationals Indoor, breaking his own national record. He later ran 45.48 at Arcadia, setting another meet record, and opened outdoors with around 45.9 at the Florida Relays.

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Even his personal best stands at 44.10 in the 400m, which is elite even at the senior level. He also brings experience. At the Paris Olympics, he ran in the 4x400m relay heats as the lead-off runner. It was a tough race, where he faded late with a split around 47.27, but the USA still advanced and went on to win gold. So the base is there, but consistency at the senior relay level is still building.

If Quincy Wilson and Gout Gout end up in the same race, it becomes one of the most-watched junior relay matchups. But will Gout be able to match Quincy Wilson’s speed?

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Can Gout Gout match Quincy Wilson on the track?

Gout first came to the limelight in 2023 when he was just 15. His breakthrough performance was at the Australian junior championships when he clocked 20.87 in the 200m. However, his big break came in 2024 when he ran the 200m in 20.04 seconds, breaking the 56-year-old Australian national record.

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This was a significant achievement for sprinting in Australia, as the previous mark of 20.06 seconds had been set in 1968. It also brought to mind comparisons with Usain Bolt, primarily because his teenage years were similar to Bolt’s junior standards.

In 2025, Gout started competing regularly at the senior level. He won the 200 m at the Australian Athletics Championships and ran around 20.02 seconds in strong races. Later that year, he competed at the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo, where he ran around 20.23 seconds in the heats and reached the semi-finals. Even though he did not make the final.

By 2026, he produced his biggest breakthrough yet, running 19.67 seconds in the 200 m at the Australian Athletics Championships in Sydney. This time pushed him further into the global spotlight because it was faster than Usain Bolt’s best recorded teenage time (19.93), even though it is still far from Bolt’s world record. This is where most of the “next Bolt” talk comes from.

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But one challenge that lies ahead is his event profile. He is mainly a short sprint athlete, while Quincy Wilson is more focused on the 400m. That difference often makes Wilson look more adaptable in relay setups.

Still, for Gout, the key test will be how well his raw pace holds up under senior pressure. At the same time, he has already shown he can contribute in relay events. In February 2024, he ran in a 4x100m relay team that clocked 39.12 seconds, setting both Australian U20 and national U20 records.

And that is where this story is really headed. Two different styles, two different paths, both still building. The answer will not come from hype, but from how they perform when medals are on the line.