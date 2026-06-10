USA’s 17-Year-Old Cooper Lutkenhaus Beats Olympic Champion to Become World’s Fastest by 0.01 Second

It’s not easy running the 800m. Most experts say runners only get one real chance to make their move; miss it against an Olympic champion, and they will make sure you regret it for the rest of your life. Cooper Lutkenhaus hasn’t missed once in 2026. Five finals wins, five times he found the move, and on Wednesday in Oslo, he found it again, beating Emmanuel Wanyonyi by 0.01 seconds.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Unlike his showdown against Marco Arop in Stockholm, things were a lot closer in Oslo. The 17-year-old surged past Wanyonyi, but then in the final 100m, the Olympic champion caught up. The pressure was so heavy that Lutkenhaus was forced to dive for the line to ensure the win in the end.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It was a very tough race, and I had to dive for the line to be sure of the win,” Lutkenhaus said after the race. “I knew he (Wanyonyi) was on my shoulder and I was willing the line to come towards me. To beat the Olympic champion is awesome, and it means a lot.

“I have not seen the grazes yet from my dive, but I think they will hurt in the shower later. The Pre is next for me, and I am very excited for that. I could take a few days off after this, but I will probably be running tomorrow. I have managed to have a look at Oslo while I have been here, and it is a lovely city – I hope to explore some more this evening and tomorrow.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The race itself was far from simple. By the time the pistol had gone, pacemaker, Patryk Sieradzki was being put under the cosh by Wanyonyi, Lutkenhaus, and Arop. The trio started in lanes 6, 7, and 5, respectively, but had flown ahead of the pack minutes after the start. That came as no real shock, especially since both the Olympic gold- and silver-medalists are known to front-run.

It meant that by the 300m mark, the trio behind the pacemaker was in total command of the race. Then it all changed, in an instant, as it usually does on the track. The bell went to mark the halfway point of the race, and off flew Wanyonyi and Lutkenhaus. The race was on; the two fought it out for 150-odd meters before the American decided to make a rather early move this time.

ADVERTISEMENT

It somehow worked in his favour as he surged past the Olympic champion. A stunned Scandinavian crowd watched again as a high-schooler swept aside a 21-year-old Olympic gold medalist. This was the battle most had come to see, and Wanyonyi wasn’t responding at all. The American held on as the distance ticked off, and then, suddenly, the 21-year-old made his move.

With 100m left in the race, Lutkenhaus had a 2.7m lead over Emmanuel Wanyonyi. By the 50-meter mark, it was less than one hand’s distance. By the time the teenager reached the line, they were neck and neck as the Olympian registered a 12.7 split in the final 100m to Lutkenhaus’ 13.1. It still wasn’t enough.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The last 100 was probably one of the hardest things I’ve done,” the teenager added. “Again, Emmanuel was coming on my outside, and I didn’t know exactly where I was. Again, I thought he got me at the line, so to be able to come out with a victory today is super exciting.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Yet, the push was exactly what the two needed. Wanyonyi, racing only his second 800m, clocked 1:42.09. Cooper Lutkenhaus set a world lead-time of 1:42.08. It marked a serious improvement for the teenager, one that even stunned the Olympic gold medalist. Lutkenhaus was 5 for 5 coming into the Oslo DL.

Event Distance Lutkenhaus’s Time Dr. Sander Scorcher, New York 800m 1:45.23 ASICS Sound Invite, Winston-Salem 800m 1:44.03 USATF Indoor Championships, New York 800m 1:46.68 World Indoor Championships, Torun 800m 1:44.24 BAUHAUS-galan, Stockholm 800m 1:42.70

The run of form was undeniable for Lutkenhaus, and he showed no signs of slowing down in Oslo. So, how did the Olympic gold medalist take losing to a high schooler?

ADVERTISEMENT

Emmanuel Wanyonyi reflects on facing Lutkenhaus

The 2024 Paris Olympic gold medalist followed it up with a gold medal at the 2025 Tokyo World Championships. There’s no denying the fact that Emmanuel Wanyonyi has been the best 800m runner around; he is ranked world number 1.

ADVERTISEMENT

But all of that meant little to Cooper Lutkenhaus. Wanyonyi, the three-time Diamond League gold medalist, admitted to being shocked by the young American’s performance after the race but asserted that beating the seventeen-year-old wasn’t his target.

“This boy is in good shape,” Wanyonyi said after the race. “Can you believe that as an Olympic champion, you are trying to knock down a 17-year-old boy? I started the race in front, and after 600 meters to go, I tried to see who is coming to push me. Then I saw him passing me, so then I tried to respond. But my target today was to run my SB, to improve.”

After all, Wanyonyi has only run four races so far. That includes the Bislett DL in mid-June, before he skipped the Stockholm DL due to the birth of his child. It’s why he wasn’t unhappy with second place in Oslo, as he dedicated his race to his daughter.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The season is still early,” the Olympic gold medalist added. “Actually, I feel so happy to run – my daughter is watching me. I am planning to go home tomorrow to train for the next race in Monaco and to enjoy some time with my family. Even my coach told me: ” Remember that your daughter is watching you now. Her name is Noela.””

For Wanyonyi, the result was still an encouraging one, in only his second 800m. For Lutkenhaus, though, it marked a third consecutive senior gold medal, a world-leading time, and perhaps his biggest statement yet.