USATF Confirms Final Decision for Half Marathoners Robbed of National Titles

On March 1, at the Half Marathon Championships, three American athletes were on course for national titles when a wrong turn by the lead vehicle sent them off route. Later, the athletes filed an appeal, but officials found no way to change the results. While the Atlanta Track Club later compensated the runners with prize money, USATF has now offered some relief, too.

The error had also cost Jess McClain, Emma Grace Hurley, and Ednah Kurgat a place at the World Road Running Championships in Copenhagen, until now, as USATF now confirms its final decision on the athletes affected by the Atlanta mishap.

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Just recently, USATF, with approval from World Athletics, has been granted a one-time exception to enter seven women in the half-marathon at the 2026 championships. Normally, only four athletes from each country can compete, but this decision was made to address what happened in Atlanta.

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The move gives the three misdirected runners a chance to compete on the stage they were denied. “From the moment this happened, our focus was on doing right by the athletes,” said Max Siegel.

“Jessica, Emma Grace, and Ednah had clearly separated themselves in the race, and we are sorry they did not get to celebrate their accomplishment by breaking the tape.”

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Now, the expanded U.S team will include the three runners who were led off course, along with the official top finishers: Molly Born, Carrie Ellwood, and Annie Rodenfels. Also, one more athlete will be selected based on world rankings as of May 5

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At the same time, the Copenhagen USATF will name four scoring athletes whose results will count toward the team standings. But the remaining three will compete as non-scoring athletes. Even though they will still wear Team USA colors and earn ranking points but will not be eligible for team medals or official prize money and will race in a separate kit. And that cost will be covered by USATF.

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However, the final team will be confirmed after the USATF 1 Mile Championships on April 22 and the USATF 5K Championships on May 2, closing the loop on a race that had left its rightful winners without a finish line. But to understand how unusual this decision is, you have to go back to the moment everything went wrong.

The wrong turn that shook the USATF Half Marathon Championships

At the USATF Half Marathon Championships in Atlanta, everything unraveled in the final stretch! Around mile 11 just as the race was reaching its peak, a sudden incident changed the course of events. At approximately 8:05 a.m., a police officer assigned to a key intersection was struck by a car. When an “officer down” call went out, the nearby officers rushed to the scene. And this left the intersection without proper race control.

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When emergency vehicles arrived, the traffic cones were not reset, and an off-duty officer who stepped in was unfamiliar with the course, unaware that runners were meant to continue over a footbridge ahead. Fifteen minutes later, as the lead vehicle approached the same intersection, confusion took over. With no cones to guide the way and following a police motorbike, the driver turned left, assuming the course had been rerouted.

Instead of leading the race up the correct path, the vehicle carried the front runners off course. But the leaders, Jess McClain, Emma Grace Hurley, and Ednah Kurgat, stayed with the vehicle as elite runners are trained to do. By the time a race official stepped in to redirect them, they had run nearly a kilometer off course. Hence, the damage was done.

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To make things better, the Atlanta Track Club later offered to match the prize money: McClain would receive the winner’s share of $20,000, while Hurley and Kurgat would split the combined second and third place prizes. But the moment itself could not be restored at all.

Even for those watching, the confusion was understandable. Broadcaster Tim Hutchings explained how easily it could happen in the intensity of racing.

He said, “When you’re in the heat of battle, you’re seeing red, you’ve got your head down, you’re laser-focused on the task at hand. You don’t check if you’re still on course. You’re following a lead vehicle, and it looks right. But that was not the case for Jess McClain.”

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In a race where every second mattered, one wrong turn flipped certainty into chaos. For now, only time will tell what comes next.