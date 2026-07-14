Visa Issues Forced Olympic Athlete Star to Miss NCAA Championships Amid Academic Trouble

Just three months after making LSU history with a 49.59-second run in the 400 meters, Ella Onojuvwevwo looked destined for an outstanding NCAA season. After all, the Nigerian Olympian became the first LSU Tiger to break the 50-second barrier, which ranked No. 10 in NCAA history. At the time, her NCAA championship run seemed imminent, but the 21-year-old wasn’t able to compete in that event.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

On July 13, the Nigerian sprinter who committed to LSU in 2022 finally broke the silence that had fallen on the sudden end to her college career. In an Instagram post, she revealed:

ADVERTISEMENT

“Four years really flew by,” she wrote. “Leaving Nigeria at a young age to chase my dreams was one of the hardest decisions I’ve ever made, but joining the LSU Track & Field family became one of the best.” Onojuvwevwo also thanked her coaches, teammates, trainers, staff, and family for standing by her throughout her journey. She acknowledged things were tough at times, as injuries, sacrifice, homesickness, and difficulties made her into the athlete she is today.

Imago World Athletics Championships Tokyo 2025 – Media Activities 11/09/2025 TOKYO, JAPAN – SEPTEMBER 11 : Illustrative picture showing the Japan National Stadium ahead of the World Athletics Championships Tokyo 2025 on September 11, 2025 in Tokyo, Japan, 11/09/2025 PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxFRAxBEL Copyright: xTomasxSiskx

Her LSU career was already littered with great accomplishments. During her tenure in Baton Rouge, the Nigerian sprinter received six USTFCCCA First Team All-American honors, four USTFCCCA Second Team All-American honors, two SEC championships and two First Team All-SEC selections. But her disappearance from the track created a stir. There were speculations that she didn’t make the NCAA Championships due to an SRY test or other criteria.

ADVERTISEMENT

Onojuvwevwo cleared those rumors, stating, “I was ruled academically ineligible after returning late from Nigeria due to visa delays, which led to unresolved academic issues with one of my professors.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I kindly ask that people stop spreading false rumors. My career and reputation mean a great deal to me, and I hope this clears up the misinformation once and for all,” she wrote.

Whatever people say about Ella Onojuvwevwo, one thing remains clear: the Nigerian sprinter is still one of the brightest stars.

ADVERTISEMENT

A journey that started in Nigeria and reached the Olympics

Before becoming an LSU standout, Onojuvwevwo was already considered one of Nigeria’s most promising young talents. Coming from Unenurhie Secondary School in Nigeria, she arrived at LSU as a specialist in the 400 meters with an impressive junior résumé. She joined the Tigers, choosing to pursue Interdisciplinary Studies while continuing her athletics career.

ADVERTISEMENT

At that time, she was a two-time World U20 champion in her stint with the 4×400m relay teams of Nigeria, an African Championships medalist, and a prominent athlete in the Nigerian young sprinter group. She broke onto the international scene in 2021 at the World Athletics U20 Championships in Nairobi, winning gold medals in the women’s 4 x 400m relay and mixed 4 x 400m relay.

She continued to establish her reputation the next year. Onojuvwevwo assisted Nigeria to secure the silver medal in the mixed 4x400m relay and the bronze in the women’s 4x400m relay in the 2022 African Championships in Mauritius. She started to gain momentum in 2024. She lowered her personal best in the 400 meters to 51.32 seconds in Florida before producing an even bigger breakthrough at the SEC Championships, where she ran 50.57 seconds.

ADVERTISEMENT

That result also secured her place at the Paris Olympics. Onojuvwevwo competed in the women’s 400 meters, reaching the semifinals, and also represented Nigeria in the mixed 4×400-meter relay. And her story is not over yet. After her NCAA setback, she continued competing at the highest level, running a personal best of 49.47 seconds to win the 400 meters at the 2026 USATF Lone Star Grand Prix in College Station. She later finished fifth at the Prefontaine Classic and won the Ed Murphey Classic 400 meters in 50.38 seconds.

The chapter at LSU may have ended differently than expected, but Ella Onojuvwevwo has already shown why she remains one of Nigeria’s most exciting track stars.