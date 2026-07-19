“Wanted to be Faster”: Olympic Champion Has Plans to Match Fellow Hometown Hero But Failed

British athlete Keely Hodkinson won the Women’s 800m at the London Diamond League yesterday, finishing ahead of Femke Bol and Tsige Duguma. But for her, that No. 1 spot was not enough. It was just another day at the office, where she did what was expected of her. The only thing that could have made her day better was bettering what former Czechoslovakian athlete Jarmila Kratochvílová did in Munich in 1983.

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Speaking in an interview with Sky Sports News after the race, the 24-year-old Olympic champion reflected on her performance and admitted there were plenty of positives to take away. Still, one thing stood out to her, she would have preferred to finish the race much faster.

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“This to me isn’t pressure, it’s fun,” Hodgkinson said in the interview, which Sky Sports shared on X. “I’ve not been here since I won the Olympics in Paris and I wanted to come and experience that crowd and that gives me the extra boost. Pressure is what you make it. This is my job. This is what I train to do. And this is where I have the most fun. Yeah, I’m a bit disappointed with the time on the clock today. I want it to be a little bit faster, but it’ll come when it’s meant to. I’m not going to force it and I’m happy to take the win… and there’s a lot of things to be positive about today.”

What, however, seem the most plausible factor behind Keely Hodgkinson not running faster was the bizarre injury that she suffered in training before the race. She suffered a freak training fall where she tripped and smashed both of her knees into a metal grate. And perhaps, as a result, she had to settle for a winning time of 1:56.21 (1 minute and 56.21 seconds), which was 2.93 seconds shy of Jarmila Kratochvílová’s world record of 1:53.28, set at the 1983 Olympiapark Meeting in Munich. In other words, that remarkable record is still standing 43 years later.

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One person who did manage to rewrite the record books, however, was fellow British home-nation champion Josh Kerr, who now owns the fastest mile ever recorded. Kerr completed the mile in 3:42.66, eclipsing Hicham El Guerrouj’s 27-year-old world record by 0.47 seconds. “I nearly lost it there at the end, but I got over the line,” Kerr said after the race. Although, like Hodgkinson, he also admitted he wished he had gone even faster.

For Keely Hodgkinson, however, getting the win was still a good result. And she was happy to come away with it.

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“It was all right. Like yeah, pace was a bit all over the place, but I’m happy to be back to winning ways. Doesn’t always go perfectly and that’s okay,” she said.

And maybe a win is perfect enough after all. But it’s understandable why Hodgkinson wanted more. She has previously spoken about her ambition to break the women’s 800m world record, so it’s fair to say the performance fell short of what appeared to be her own expectations. Then again, viewing victory itself as below expectation is the kind of perspective that sits behind an already remarkable collection of 11 major international medals.

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Keely Hodgkinson Says Media May Be Overhyping Her World Record Pursuit

Keely Hodgkinson currently holds the women’s World Indoor 800m record with a time of 1:54.87. Her pursuit of the outdoor 800m world record is also one she has never hidden. Having made that ambition public, it’s only natural that fans, the media, and even Hodgkinson herself have started viewing her already impressive achievements, like winning at the London Diamond League, through that lens.

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Just like the interviewer asked her during her post-race interview, perhaps the conversation around her pursuit of the outdoor world record has become a little bigger than it needs to be. Hodgkinson herself seemed to agree with that point.

“Yeah, probably. I think you say one comment and everyone runs with it,” Hodgkinson said. “It’s something that I’ve been saying for a long time. I think is capable of and the women that we have are pushing towards it. I think it will definitely go sometime soon. But I think most importantly it is about winning and we’ve got Europeans coming up. We’ve got a world coming up and records can be broken. But being a world champion and a European champion they stick around. So that’s my main priority and I think with the competition we have the best times will come.”

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Keely Hodgkinson will probably continue carrying that desire to break the outdoor 800m world record into every race she runs. But perhaps that’s exactly the kind of drive she needs to keep chasing gold again and again.