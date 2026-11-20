When Veronica Loleo and Ronald Korir received doping bans, it was a big blow to Kenya’s distance running. But the situation became even more concerning when one of the country’s biggest stars, Olympic champion Peres Jepchirchir, was also handed a three-year suspension after testing positive for EPO. With the number of Kenyan athletes facing doping sanctions continuing to grow, questions are now being raised about the country’s long-standing dominance in distance running. And French Olympic runner Jimmy Gressier is among those who are no longer staying silent.

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Gressier, who became the 10,000m world champion in 2025, reacted on November 19, the same day Jepchirchir’s three-year ban was officially announced. Although the Kenyan had initially denied the doping allegations, she later admitted to the violations and accepted the suspension. Gressier shared his reaction through a series of Instagram stories and videos, first posting the news with a sarcastic remark: “Waaah, waaah, the Kenyans are the best in the world. Luckily there are still clean athletes to save the day.” But that was only the beginning of his criticism.

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In a message addressed to the media, Gressier spoke about the financial struggles faced by many Kenyan athletes. While he said he could understand the difficult circumstances they live in, he made it clear that this could never excuse doping. “Even if I understand that these Kenyan athletes live in poverty, that doesn’t excuse cheating. These are moments of life that are stolen by cheaters,” he wrote.

He went on to explain why he believed financial pressure could play a part in some athletes’ decisions. “Kenyan or African athlete living in poverty might dope than a European athlete who has other alternatives to succeed in life than cheating in sport,” Gressier said. However, his criticism went beyond the circumstances that might lead someone to cheat.

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In a series of videos, he openly questioned Kenya’s reputation as a country that consistently produces the world’s best distance runners. “We’ve been told for a long time that Kenyan athletes are the best in the world, blah blah blah… What I think is that’s false. I think that for quite a few years, we’ve been fooled by the cheating of these athletes,” he said.

Gressier did acknowledge that Kenya has plenty of genuinely talented runners who are passionate about the sport. “There are very talented, very strong Kenyan athletes, very willing to run because it’s the number one sport there. There’s no problem with that,” he said. But he also claimed that some agents were taking advantage of athletes’ financial struggles to make money from doping. “For these athletes, this represents considerable income compared to what they could earn working in Kenya, because the poverty level is truly extreme compared to what we experience in Europe,” he said.

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Gressier also pointed out that European athletes often have access to free education and other career opportunities, making him less understanding of those who choose to dope. He was careful to explain that he was not dismissing the talent of Kenyan runners, but he wanted the sport to be fair to everyone who competes cleanly. He ended with a message about the values he believes athletics should protect: “Sport is above all the essence of hard work and meritocracy; it’s extremely important to preserve that.”

What makes the situation even more troubling is the scale of the problem. According to The Guardian, more than 320 Kenyan athletes faced sanctions since the Athletics Integrity Unit was established in 2017. With new cases continuing to emerge and several high-profile marathon runners among those punished, concerns are growing that Kenya could once again face the threat of wider international sanctions. And this would not be the first time the country has come close to such a situation.

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Kenya faces renewed ban concerns as doping cases continue to rise

Kenya faced the threat of an international athletics ban before in 2022. At the time, 55 Kenyan athletes were serving doping suspensions, while another eight were provisionally suspended. The growing number of cases raised concerns within World Athletics, and Kenya was at risk of being barred from international competitions. However, the country managed to avoid that punishment after its government promised to invest $25 million over five years to strengthen its anti-doping programme.

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The funding was intended to support more testing, investigations, additional staff and anti-doping education. But the problem has continued despite those efforts. According to The Irish Times, 148 Kenyan athletes were serving active doping bans in athletics as of late October 2026. The report also revealed that Peres Jepchirchir became the ninth Kenyan among 10 World Marathon Major winners to receive a doping suspension since 2017.

With more athletes facing punishment, Kenya’s reputation is once again under pressure. The timing is particularly concerning because the country is preparing to host the 2029 World Athletics Championships in Nairobi, marking the first time the competition will be held in Africa. The growing doping controversy has also brought greater attention to whether Kenya can provide a clean sporting environment for the event.

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Despite these concerns, Kenya’s success in athletics has not disappeared. At the 2025 World Athletics Championships in Tokyo, the country finished second in the overall medal standings, winning seven gold medals, two silver medals and two bronze medals. Its athletes continue to achieve major victories on the international stage, but repeated doping cases are making it harder to separate those achievements from the questions surrounding the country’s anti-doping record.

Kenya did manage to avoid another set of proposed sanctions from the World Anti-Doping Agency in 2025 after agreeing to corrective measures. Its national anti-doping agency was eventually removed from WADA’s compliance watchlist in February 2026. However, with fresh cases involving high-profile runners such as Jepchirchir, concerns have returned. If the country fails to address the growing doping problem and meet international anti-doping requirements, it could once again face the threat of sanctions, including restrictions that could affect its participation in international athletics competitions.