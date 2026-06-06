“What Are We Doing”: Olympic Champion Gives Proof of Major Error at Diamond League

Bob Beamon jumped so far at the 1968 Olympics that officials reportedly had to scramble for extra measuring equipment just to record the distance. Fourteen years later, Carl Lewis was left wondering whether a lost mark in the sand had cost him a shot at history after a disputed jump was wiped away before it could be fully examined. Now, more than four decades on, another long-jump controversy has surfaced. This time, it is Olympic champion Miltiadis Tentoglou, making headlines he obviously didn’t want to, if not for the major error that forced his hand.

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The 28-year-old long-jumper took to social media in the aftermath of the Rome DL to point it out to the officials.

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“What are we doing here bro,” Tentoglou wrote on his Instagram story. “What a s***show. Don’t do horizontal jumps if you can’t even have the sand straight and measure correctly @diamondleagueathletics.”

For the unversed, the pit quality and the sand matter a lot in the long jump. The sand’s marks/breaks determine the jump’s measurement. Thus, the sand’s condition determines how clearly that mark forms and how much the athlete’s body sinks into or slides off. This is where Miltiadis Tentoglou’s complaint is about, because he believes the sand wasn’t properly raked.

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The 28-year-old leapt to a mark of 8.24m in the Rome Diamond League, which earned him a silver medal behind winner Bozhidar Saraboyukov (8.26m). However, Tentoglou believed that he hit 8.40m or well beyond that mark. It would definitely have earned him his second Diamond League gold medal this season and marked the third consecutive meet in which he had hit 8.40m.

Tentoglou even told the founder of Jumpers World, Andreas Trajkovski, the same during a conversation on Instagram, as shown in a screenshot shared on X.

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“There was a mountain of sand where I landed leaving random marks in the same,” Tentoglou wrote in the screenshot. “I lost at least 10 cm, bulls**t. Cause I felt it like a big jump, like 8.40 + cause it was 10cm behind the board also.”

He added, “And still I think it was bigger than 8.24.”.

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His claim, however, is not unfounded as it would have been on par with his recent performances. The 28-year-old has hit 8.40 consistently over his last two meets, including setting a former world-leading mark of 8.49 in Limassol.

It was at the Cyprus International Athletics Meeting, where Tentoglou won gold for his leap. It marked a season high for the Greek long-jumper, breaking his own record set at the Xiamen Diamond League (8.46m), which earned him his first gold in his first major outdoor meet of the season.

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However, while Simon Ehammer (8.51m) has broken his world-leading jump, it’s the measurement issues that irritate Tentoglou. That’s especially after images from the Rome DL show that the 28-year-old had landed well beyond his previously set mark of 8.20m.

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At the time of writing, the Diamond League officials haven’t responded to the Greek athlete’s comments. Yet, while Tentoglou’s frustration has dominated the conversation, it shouldn’t completely overshadow the official winner. For Bozhidar Saraboyukov, the 8.26m leap delivered one of the biggest victories of his career and capped off a memorable evening in the Italian capital.

Bozhidar Saraboyukov reflects on winning at the Rome Diamond League

Still only 21, Bozhidar Saraboyukov has a bright future. A well-rounded athlete, the Bulgarian has competed in nearly every track-and-field event since making his junior debut. However, as a professional, Saraboyukov has now largely focused on the triple jump, high jump, and long jump. It’s why he entered the Rome DL not as the favourite but among the favourites to win the gold.

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Yet, Saraboyukov would have desperately wanted to end his winless streak. The 21-year-old has finished 3rd, 2nd, and 3rd going into the Rome DL, even if that did mark an improvement in his DL performances.

In 2025, he finished 7th in the Xiamen meet and 4th in the Shanghai DL, improving to 3rd and 2nd this time around. Yet, few expected him to win, especially with fierce opponent Miltiadis Tentoglou in fine fettle as well.

However, while Tentoglou faltered, Saraboyukov kept his nerve and leapt to 8.26m in his sixth and final leap of the meet. It proved to be higher than the Greek athlete’s official mark and earned the Bulgarian’s first DL gold medal. More importantly, it marked a full-circle moment for him, something that he was very happy about.

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“Maybe this is my first race of the season that I am happy with,” Saraboyukov told Max One (via Fakti.bg). Not with the result, but with the fact that I showed the sporting malice that I wanted to show. I am extremely happy because this is my first victory in the Diamond League, and also because last year I was injured here. The audience is something unique.”

Saraboyukov’s victory will stand in the record books. Yet, the conversation coming out of Rome has drifted elsewhere. With Tentoglou publicly questioning the measurement and visual evidence continuing to circulate online, the focus has shifted.