Who Is Jordan Anthony? 60m Indoor Champion & Football Player Who Beat Noah Lyles

The 2026 USATF Indoor Championships saw a young sprinter rise through the ranks and capture his maiden national title after turning pro. We are, of course, talking about the 21-year-old Jordan Anthony, who had turned heads by stunning multiple formidable opponents in the 60m final. Clocking a time of 6.45s, he defeated veteran sprinter Trayvon Bromell and Olympic Champion Noah Lyles in what was an exceptional performance.

Anthony has managed to become a prominent figure in the world of track and field at a very young age. It all began following his success at the NCAA Indoor and Outdoor Championships last year, and he has continued to impress this year as well. However, do you know about his early life and how he was a college football player in the past?

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Who is Jordan Anthony?

Anthony was born in 2004 in Palmdale, Lancaster, California. He is the son of Carvah Magee and the late Robert Jones and has four siblings. A native of Tylertown in Mississippi, he had attended Tylertown High School, and he decided to start his sporting career at the University of Kentucky in 2022. He was not only a track and field athlete but was also a wide receiver in football. He transferred to the University of Arkansas in early 2024 and continued to compete as a dual-athlete.

Anthony represented the Arkansas Razorbacks in both sports, and it was here that he first made a name for himself. While he looked to be a promising wide receiver, it was in track and field where his collegiate career popped off.

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How did Jordan Anthony beat Noah Lyles?

Anthony had come up against Lyles in the final of the 60m sprint at the 2026 USATF Indoor Championships. The 21-year-old wasn’t the favorite coming into this race, as Lyles and Bromell were considered as the ones to beat. However, the youngster made his mark on the national stage for the first time with the race.

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Imago Credits: Instagram/@dareal.6ix

Anthony ran 6.45 seconds and clinched the indoor title, leaving his opponents in the dust. Bromell finished second after clocking a time of 6.47 seconds before Lyles crossed the finish line third in 6.51 seconds. But the real highlight would come after the race, as, despite a disappointing result, Lyles turned the moment into something hilarious.

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He handed the PURE Athletics championship belt to Anthony as a gesture of passing the title. The belt is a travelling award that symbolizes the fastest athlete within the PURE Athletics elite track group.

“Look man, you’re just babysitting the belt for me. Make sure you pause it at night. It likes to have a bedtime story at 8 p.m every night. And then when we get to outdoors with the big boys, you know make sure it comes back for us. Make sure you get a passport… you know what? I’m gonna go back in my bag,” Lyles had jokingly told Anthony after the race.

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This was a major upset, as Noah Lyles entered the event as the reigning 100m Olympic champion, having secured gold in Paris in 2024. Even Trayvon Bromell, the 2016 Olympic winner, was seen as a stronger contender than Anthony, given his experience and pedigree.

Yet, when it mattered most, it was Anthony who rose to the occasion, seizing the spotlight and announcing his arrival on the world stage. Though this marked his first major triumph since turning professional, his collegiate career had already been marked with success.

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Anthony’s breakthrough season came in 2025, when he began stacking up wins at major meets. He captured gold in the 60m dash at the NCAA Indoor Championships with a time of 6.49 seconds, then continued his strong form outdoors, winning the 100m title at the NCAA Outdoor Championships in 10.07 seconds. As his achievements in track and field piled up, his once-serious interest in football gradually faded into the background.

Is Jordan Anthony also a Football player?

After winning the 100m title at the Outdoor Championships last year, Anthony announced that he will go pro in track and field. He had played as a wide receiver at Kentucky (2022), Texas A&M (2023), and Arkansas (2024). He represented the Razorbacks in a total of 12 games, spending one football season and two track seasons with the team.

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He chose to skip spring football practices to focus entirely on track. Reflecting on his transition from football, Anthony recently said he’s entering a new chapter in his life.

“I’m just starting at a new stage, new circle. So, I’m back at the bottom. Like usual. I build my way up. It’s that important to know the quality traits and when to start my workout, when not to start it… So, there’s really nothing different.”

Following his success at the USATF Indoor Championships, Anthony will be aiming to maintain his form at the 2026 World Athletics Indoor Championships, which will begin in Poland from March 20.