”Will I Get Hurt Again?”: Olympic Medalist Shericka Jackson Gets Real About Mental Battle After Injury

Shericka Jackson announced her return with a smashing victory in the 200m at the 2026 Shanghai Diamond League. The Xiamen DL offers her a chance to keep the momentum going. But behind her winning return was a difficult journey following her 2024 injury setback that ended her Olympic hopes in Paris. Two years later, she has opened up about the mental block and how she rebuilt confidence to return to top-level racing.

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Speaking in the pre-competition press conference ahead of Xiamen, the two-time 200m world champion explained that recovery was not just physical but a mental battle.

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“I think when we go through getting hurt, a lot of people think it’s just physical, but for me, it was more mental. I struggle with how to bounce back from getting hurt that badly. And will I get hurt again?… A lot of things linger in your mind.” Shericka Jackson added that support and patience helped her reset her mindset. “But I think you have to have people who believe in you, your therapist. And I think I got myself mentally strong because it’s all about mental for me.”

The gold medal winner in the 4x100m relay at Tokyo 2020, Shericka Jackson’s comeback did not happen overnight. After missing the Paris Olympics, Jackson didn’t rush back for that season. In 2025, she slowly returned to competition, starting indoors with a 60m run in 7.14, then moving outdoors where she tested her form in the 300m at Miramar, finishing second in 36.13. That race was an early sign she was getting back on track.

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By mid-2025, Jackson was winning again. She clocked 11.04 in Rabat’s 100m, then 22.53 at Racers Grand Prix. But the real test came at the World Championships in Tokyo, where Shericka Jackson finished 4th in the 100m final in 10.88 and then won bronze in the 200m in 22.18. For a two-time 200m world champion, bronze felt like failure, and it forced her to rethink her comeback.

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Looking back, Shericka Jackson admitted she rushed things before. “Last year, I rushed myself a little bit because I wanted to defend my title in the 200, but that didn’t happen.” That experience changed her mindset completely for 2026. This time, she chose patience over pressure, skipping indoor races and focusing on staying fit across the whole season.

“This year, we focus on, we are not rushing the season. I didn’t do indoor even though I wanted to run some 60s, but we were patient… After the 200 at the World Championships, I could not participate any longer because we didn’t want to risk it. I think I got a little niggler.”

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Jackson’s cautious approach mirrored the approach adopted by fellow Jamaican sprinters who suffered major setbacks. Elaine Thompson-Herah embraced a “stepping stone” approach during her 20-month rehabilitation from an Achilles tendon tear that kept her away from the Paris Olympics. Shaunae Miller-Uibo also used the break to recover fully as her recurring leg injury disrupted her 2024 season.

Shericka Jackson also made it clear that staying healthy is now the priority. “So it’s just for me to continue to be on the mental aspect where I am and just stay injury-free.”

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Now in 2026, Jackson’s patience will be tested again as she goes up against Sha’Carri Richardson and Shaunae Miller-Uibo.

Shericka Jackson faces a loaded rematch after the Shanghai showdown

At the Diamond League opener in Shanghai, she took victory in 22.07 in the 200m. Shaunae Miller-Uibo followed in 22.26, Anavia Battle took third in 22.40, while Sha’Carri Richardson finished fourth in 22.42, and Amy Hunt closed behind in 22.48. That race now sets up an even bigger clash in Xiamen, where the same names meet again just one week later.

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Shericka Jackson’s biggest threat will be: Sha’Carri Richardson. Earlier this year, she also made headlines at the Stawell Gift in Australia, where she started from scratch and chased down the field on a 120m grass track, clocking 13.15 seconds to become only the third woman in the event’s long history to win.

Anavia Battle continues to bring consistency into every major race. She has built her reputation through strong championship performances, including a fourth-place finish in the 200m final at the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo, along with a personal best of 21.95 seconds set during the 2020 U.S. Olympic Trials.

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Shaunae Miller-Uibo, a double Olympic 400m champion, poses another threat. Behind them, the next generation is pushing closer. Amy Hunt, Torrie Lewis, and China’s Yujie Chen are also returning.

All of this sets up another test in Xiamen, where Jackson will face the same field one week later. However, following her Shanghai victory, Shericka Jackson is running not only as a competitor but as the favorite to chase.