World Athletics Responds as Wildfire Smoke Raises Air Quality Concerns at U20 Championships

Smoke from large wildfires burning across Washington and parts of Oregon drifted into Eugene on August 6, causing air quality to deteriorate throughout the day. According to AirNow, the city’s Air Quality Index (AQI) reached 209 at around 11:30 a.m. Pacific Time, placing it in the “Unhealthy” category. The deteriorating conditions quickly became one of the biggest off-track concerns of the 2026 World Athletics U20 Championships in Eugene.

Veteran athletics journalist Larry Eder expressed concern over the impact of the smoke: “I am still concerned about the AQI and how it will affect young athletes. I also see that WA is making an effort to ensure the safety of athletes. We will stay focused on this story and will keep you updated. It must be a nightmare for TrackTown USA and World Athletics. The concern has to be for the athletes, staff, fans, and volunteers at Hayward Field.”

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Seeking clarification on how officials were responding, Eder contacted Maggie Durand, Head of Communications at World Athletics. In her response, Durand said,

“World Athletics is closely monitoring the air quality situation in Eugene, which is being impacted due to forest fires in the region.” They added, “We are assessing the situation using air quality sensors both in-stadium and in the surrounding areas and have been monitoring recommendations by local health authorities to ensure the competition is safe to continue.

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“We are also taking proactive measures such as minimizing time outside and encouraging the use of face masks, which we have also made available at the stadium for teams, members of the workforce and fans. We will continue to monitor the situation, and any decision regarding competition will be made prioritizing the health of our athletes and stakeholders.”

After a 12-year wait, the organizers worked for months to create a detailed plan to welcome over 1,800 athletes from more than 147 countries, to schedule competitions, travel, accreditation, medical coverage, and hundreds of volunteers to ensure the smooth running of the championships. However, no matter how well they planned, there was one thing that they could not control: wildfire smoke.

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Wildfire smoke is made up of fine particulate matter, or PM2.5, which can infiltrate deep into the lungs and even into the bloodstream. Excessive amounts of exposure can cause long-term coughing, throat irritation, decreased lung function, and delayed recovery from athletic activity for elite athletes.

It is not the first time the United States has been challenged by the weather at a major track and field contest in Eugene.

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Wildfire smoke forced Edmonton Championships to be postponed

In May 2023, Alberta saw one of its worst years for wildfires. Thick smoke from the weather conditions pushed into Edmonton, causing air quality to deteriorate. The Edmonton Zone Senior High Track and Field Championships, which were scheduled on May 17, 2023, were the qualifying event for high school students looking to qualify for the next level in competition. But organisers had already indicated ahead of the event that it would be postponed or canceled in the event of unsafe air quality.

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Edmonton’s Air Quality Health Index reached a level of “Very High Risk” (10+) in the morning of the competition. Environment Canada recommends that at this level, all people avoid engaging in strenuous activity outdoors because exposure to wildfire smoke can cause impacts to the lungs and to the cardiovascular system.

Due to deteriorating conditions, the Metro Edmonton High School Athletic Association made the decision to delay the championships. They said: “We have to prioritize the health and safety of all students and coaches and volunteers.”

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Given the demands of track and field, from sprinting and distance running to hurdles and field events, organizers concluded that competing under such hazardous conditions posed an unnecessary health risk.

Rather than cancelling the championships, officials rescheduled the meet for May 24 or May 25, depending on venue availability.