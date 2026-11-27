At just 19, Josephine Sembeyo Mancha has already made history. She became the first woman from her community to win a global athletics title after claiming gold at the World Athletics U20 Championships. But the Kenyan middle-distance runner is not ready to stop here. She already has her eyes on another major goal. That is, the 2028 Los Angeles Olympic Games.

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Her victory in the women’s 1500m in Eugene, Oregon, was much bigger than a personal achievement. Sembeyo became the first woman from the Maa community to win a global athletics title.

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“The target is to go to Eugene and ensure I come back with a medal,” she had said in May. And she delivered.

Now, in a feature published by World Athletics on November 25, Sembeyo said, “Now, I have opened their eyes, and they know they can also make it. As a community and a county, they should come together and start camps, bring together boys and girls, and train them.”

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With the LA28 Olympics already in her plans, the young champion wants to build on her success and reach even greater heights.

Sembeyo competed at the 2026 World Athletics U20 Championships at Hayward Field in Eugene from August 5 to 9. She won the women’s 1500m final on August 9 with a time of 4:16.73, beating American Claire Stegall by 0.04 seconds.

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Stegall finished second in 4:16.77, while Kenya’s Caren Chepchirchir took bronze in 4:17.50. Sembeyo had also won her preliminary heat in 4:12.21. However, she faced pressure heading into the final, despite having a personal best of 4:09.89.

“I had a lot of tension because I was aware that my sponsors in the US, my coaches, and my teammates were watching me on TV,” she recalled to World Athletics. “They were waiting to see how I would run, and I didn’t want to disappoint them.”

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Faith Kipyegon, a three-time Olympic 1500m champion, has always inspired Sembeyo, who hopes to follow her role model’s path.

“My dream is to follow in the footsteps of Faith Kipyegon,” she said. “Faith is very humble; whether she loses or wins races, she just stays humble. Whenever I meet her, she always motivates me and tells me that I can do anything.”

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Kipyegon also gave her some valuable advice before the final.

“Before the final, I spoke with Faith, and she told me to fight hard and bring back the gold medal home,” she said.

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Coach Andrew Lesuuda encouraged her to push harder in the final 100m, her weakest section, and she followed his advice to win gold.

Sembeyo’s journey to becoming a world champion took years of hard work. Born on August 8, 2007, in Kimana, Kenya, she balanced her studies with household duties while growing as an athlete in a family of eight and was the sole sibling to advance past primary education.

She started running in grade five at the Magnolia Athletics Camp in Loitoktok. Initially, she competed in different events, from the 400m to the 5000m. However, her career took a new direction when coach Andrew Lesuuda joined Magnolia in late 2022 and redirected her focus to the 800m and 1500m.

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Her early results were modest. She finished 52nd in her first major cross-country race, a 6km event in Ruiru. Sembeyo continued training and soon started winning medals at Athletics Kenya meetings in 2025 and early 2026. She then won the national trials to qualify for the World U20 Championships.

According to KBC, she was Kenya’s only female gold medal winner at the event. She dedicated her historic victory to her mother, Naomi Mancha.

A Difficult Journey Shaped Sembeyo’s Rise to the World Stage

Sembeyo’s journey to becoming a world champion was far from easy, and interestingly, it started by chance. She first visited Magnolia to collect water while athletes trained nearby. Watching them slowly sparked her interest in running. She began joining their morning runs and eventually became a part of the camp in 2020.

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In a report published by Inter Press Service (IPS) on July 30, Sembeyo said, “Life hasn’t been easy for us. My father married a second wife and left my mother to raise us on her own. Seeing everything my mother has gone through motivates me every day. I want to succeed in athletics and education so that one day I can support her and my siblings and give them a better life.”

However, her journey also had its share of disappointments. According to The Star, Sembeyo finished fourth in the 800m at the 2025 African U18 and U20 trials. The result meant she missed out on a place at the continental championships in Nigeria. But she did not let that setback stop her. Instead, she returned to training with a clear goal and worked harder to improve her 1500m performances.

“I went back into training and pushed myself hard to make sure I have a strong 2026 season,” she told The Star in May.

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Her hard work soon paid off. Sembeyo won the 1500m at the Athletics Kenya national trials with a time of 4:09.89. The victory secured her place at the World U20 Championships, where she went on to become a world champion.

Now, she faces a new challenge. And that is making her mark in senior athletics. She also has her eyes on the 2029 World Athletics Championships in Nairobi. The event will be special as it will mark the first time Africa hosts the global championships. Her coach continues to remind her of the bigger picture and the people who support her journey.

From a young girl who once visited Magnolia to collect water to a world champion with Olympic dreams, Sembeyo has come a long way. She has already overcome several challenges to reach the top of junior athletics. Now, the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics could give her the perfect stage to take the next big step in her career.