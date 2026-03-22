World Indoor Championships Controversy Settled as Long Jump Athlete Speaks Up

The women’s long jump final at the 2026 World Athletics Indoor Championships came down to the wire, with the lead changing hands multiple times before Agate De Sousa delivered a massive 6.92m leap to seal gold. But for one athlete, the story nearly took a far more troubling turn.

It was the first time Molly Palner ever took to the runway at the World Indoor Championships, having high hopes for her senior international debut. But during her jump, the 22-year-old realised that officials hadn’t raked the sand after the previous athlete’s attempt. And that ruined her entire jump.

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“Um, so I was in the air, and I realized that the pit wasn’t raked,” Palmer said in an interview.

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“And obviously, I finished the jump and was like, “Was it, was it, was it not raked?” ‘Cause I was like, I was like, ‘Am I going crazy?’ Um, but no, then everyone was like, it’s not raked, it’s not raked.”

“So then they made me do it again, but obviously I’m just very disappointed because I wasted energy, and at this level of competition, I’m just… I wish that obviously the pit was raked.

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Palmer further revealed how critical this mistake could have been for her, “And I’ve just come back from quite a serious injury, so the risk of obviously injuring myself again is still quite high, as I’ve just finished my rehab… I’m just quite, like, gutted with the, like…the officiating.”

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In long jump competitions, the sand must be loose to act as a shock absorber for any potential high-impact landings. Apart from preventing athlete injuries, a raked pit is also important for fairness in any competition, by removing any previous marks or prints.

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Thus, for Palmer, who is only just returning from a hamstring issue, it could have meant a recurrence or worse. Yet, for her part, Palmer doesn’t plan to speak with Team Great Britain about the issue and is just happy with her experience at the World Indoor Championship.

“There’s nothing that can be done in terms of the jump, but I, I don’t know what could happen in terms of, like…putting in a complaint,” Palmer added.

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“Like, I don’t really know the process behind it all. I didn’t even know what to do. I didn’t even know that was, like, a possibility in a major championship, so I was like, “What do I do?” Um, but yeah, no, I’m so grateful for the experience.”

The 22-year-old was making her senior debut, and the moment stressed her out as she faltered in her next two jumps before bouncing back to hit 6.49m in her third to finish 10th.

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Molly Palmer reflects on her performance at her first senior meet

Her performance did mark an impressive display for Molly Palmer overall, but it’s not that surprising given that she finished first, third, and second in her last three competitions this year. Her best, however, came at the Cardiff Met JumpsFest last month, where she produced a 6.68m leap and won gold.

Had she come close to that leap at the World Indoors, Palmer would have still finished 8th, above Moane Nichols (6.66m) and below Jasmine Moore (6.70m). However, the 22-year-old has no regrets nonetheless.

That alone was an impressive feat, and it made Palmer happy to have outperformed her own junior debut at the senior level.

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“Yeah. I’m really, really happy,” Palmer gushed. “Um, very happy. I came tenth in the world, so can’t really complain for my first senior. It’s better than… I did better in my first senior than I did in junior. Um, but yeah, very, very happy. There’s a lot to work on, and my jumps I did do were good even though they were no jumps.”

But the 22-year-old has been on a steady upward curve since her long-jump debut in 2016, improving from 5.22m to 6.68m by 2026. Her senior debut may not have gone as planned, but as Molly Palmer put it, it’s an experience she intends to learn from going forward.