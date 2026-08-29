World Record Holder Doubles Down on Fred Kerley’s Drug Accusation on Track and Field Athletes

Fred Kerley recently ignited a massive debate by claiming he doesn’t need performance-enhancing drugs to run elite times. This bold statement indirectly suggested that past generations relied heavily on banned substances. A newly crowned world-record holder just added a completely new layer to this escalating athletic controversy.

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British middle-distance star Josh Kerr explicitly backed those underlying suspicions during a recent interview with The Times. When asked if he had ever raced competitors who were later caught or sanctioned for doping, the world-record holder offered a shockingly blunt assessment.

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“100 per cent,” Kerr said, before elaborating on a specific major championship experience.

“I raced in the first round of the 1,500m World Championships in London in 2017 against people who were then done for doping,” Kerr revealed. “Our sport is riddled with it.” The 19-year-old Kerr failed to advance past that opening round, while Kenyan runner Elijah Manangoi ultimately captured the 1,500m world title. That specific champion later faced massive disciplinary action from international regulators.

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Authorities handed Manangoi a two-year ban following three consecutive whereabouts failures rather than a failed drug test. Kerr purposefully avoided naming Manangoi directly, preferring to speak generally about the pervasive nature of competitors cutting corners. He explained that competing cleanly actually provides him with a massive psychological advantage on the track.

“Doing things right makes me stronger,” Kerr stated confidently. “And knowing competitors are cutting corners makes me faster still.”

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He recently proved that raw speed by shattering Hicham El Guerrouj’s legendary 1999 mile world record with a blistering 3:42.66 run in London. This monumental achievement arrives at the exact moment another superstar is actively participating in a highly controversial athletic venture.

Fred Kerley defends clean speed as Kerr adds to doping debate

Kerley became the highest-profile athlete to officially join the roster of the highly polarizing Enhanced Games. The exhibition event explicitly permits athletes to utilize performance-enhancing substances, completely abandoning conventional track and field regulations. Kerley firmly insisted he would compete completely clean despite the event’s permissive pharmaceutical rules.

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The former world champion recently won the 100m final in Las Vegas with a time of 9.97 seconds. This mark fell significantly short of Usain Bolt’s 9.58-second world record, which Kerley had previously predicted would be completely “destroyed.” He aggressively defended his performance against intense online criticism following the exhibition event.

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Kerley pointed directly to times currently being produced in conventional athletics to prove drugs remain entirely unnecessary for elite speed.

“The guys at the Diamond League are still running 9.9s lol,” Kerley wrote. “I ran 9.93 in my season opener.” He immediately followed those statistical defenses by clarifying his immense respect for the sport’s greatest historical icon.

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Kerley also made clear that his comments about Bolt were not meant as disrespect toward the Jamaican legend. “Usain Bolt is the GOAT. We grew up watching greatness in real time,” he wrote, adding that Bolt inspired him to chase the same level of greatness. The contrast between Kerley and Kerr is what makes the latest comments interesting.

“Usain Bolt is the GOAT. We grew up watching greatness in real time,” Kerley wrote, noting the Jamaican legend inspired him to chase greatness.

This fascinating contrast highlights Kerley defending his natural speed at a chemically enhanced event, while Kerr actively calls out confirmed rule-breakers in conventional athletics. The global track and field community will continue debating these contrasting philosophies throughout the remainder of the 2026 season.