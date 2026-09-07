World Record Holder Indirectly Claps Back at Olympic Champion Before World Ultimate Championships Clash

Josh Kerr and Jakob Ingebrigtsen have not raced each other since their 1500m meeting in Zürich in September 2024. Just weeks before, at the Paris Olympics, Kerr finished second and Ingebrigtsen fourth as Cole Hocker stunned them both for gold. Two years later, the rivals are finally set to meet again at the World Athletics Ultimate Championship. But before that, Kerr has appeared to indirectly fire back at Ingebrigtsen after the Olympic champion recently criticized him for skipping major championships.

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On September 6, Kerr appeared to make his intentions clear with a post on Instagram. The British middle-distance star shared a video of himself running on a track, seemingly during a training session, with his GPS watch visible on his wrist. Also, on the thumbnail of the post, the splits of 11.03, 24.05, 36.23, and 48.41 seconds were visible. Kerr kept the caption short, but the timing made it stand out. “I’ll see you September 13th. 1500m up NEXT.”

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While Kerr did not mention Ingebrigtsen directly, the message comes just days after the Norwegian questioned his decision to stay away from the European Championships.

Kerr has not raced frequently in major races in 2026, but his limited schedule has still produced some huge moments. His one major appearance of the season came at the London Diamond League on July 18, where he ran 3:42.66 in the mile to break the world record. He then returned at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, where he won the men’s mile in 3:54.12. After that, Kerr opted to sit out the European Athletics Championships in Birmingham, held from August 10 to 16.

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That meant he did not compete in the European 1500m and did not have the chance to challenge for the title. The event was eventually won by the Netherlands’ Stefan Nillessen. Kerr’s absence soon became a talking point, particularly because Ingebrigtsen was competing in Birmingham. The Norwegian did not enter the 1500m either, instead choosing to race the 5000m. His appearance marked his return to major competition after an 11-month absence caused by an Achilles injury and surgery.

Ingebrigtsen returned by winning the European 5000m title in 13:15.29 and successfully defending his crown. But after the race, he was asked about Kerr’s decision to stay away from the championships. “Very,” Ingebrigtsen told the BBC when asked whether he was disappointed that Kerr did not compete. The two-time Olympic champion then explained, “I think a lot of people should be, because that is what championships are all about,” he said.

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“It’s not for us as athletes to choose almost where to participate,” he added. He went even further, saying that the absence of top athletes could hurt the sport. “We have these championships for a reason, and that is for the best athletes to compete. That is the whole point. So I definitely think it is ruining the sport if we are not participating.”

Kerr seems to have selected a track to impress with instead of in words. But with the World Athletics Ultimate Championship just days away, one question remains: will Budapest reignite one of middle-distance running’s most talked-about rivalries?

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Kerr and Ingebrigtsen turned a 1500m battle into a war of words

Kerr and Ingebrigtsen have been bitter rivals since the 2023 World Championships in Budapest. Ingebrigtsen came in as Olympic champion and favourite for the 1500m and Kerr had a superb finish to beat him for gold. Ingebrigtsen finished in 3:29.65, 0.27 seconds behind Kerr in 3:29.38, who won the race. It was a huge win for Kerr, but the Norwegian did not exactly shower his new rival with praise afterward.

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“If I hadn’t run in the final, he would probably have won,” Ingebrigtsen said. He also referred to Kerr as “just the next guy,” making it clear that he did not see the Brit as someone who had suddenly become his equal. Kerr was not going to let that comment pass without an answer. “He can be disrespectful to me, that’s fine. I still have the World Championship gold medal and I’m going to be the world champion for the next two years regardless of his comments,” Kerr responded.

From there, the competition was more than just about winning races. Ingebrigtsen, however, persisted in downplaying Kerr’s threat as the Paris Olympics neared. At one point, he even claimed he could beat Kerr “blindfolded.” Meanwhile, Kerr had his own thoughts on what Ingebrigtsen’s weaknesses were. He challenged the approach of the Norwegian in his racing.

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In January 2024, Kerr took another swipe at his rival, saying Ingebrigtsen had “flaws on the track and in the manners realm.” He also suggested the Olympic champion was surrounded by too many people willing to tell him what he wanted to hear. By the time the two met again at the 2024 Prefontaine Classic, there was no shortage of attention surrounding the matchup.

The Bowerman Mile in May became another chapter in their growing rivalry, and once again Kerr came out on top. He won in 3:45.34, while Ingebrigtsen finished second in 3:45.60. Then came the Paris Olympics, the biggest stage yet for their rivalry.

Ingebrigtsen was the defending Olympic champion. Kerr was the reigning world champion. Both arrived in Paris believing they had a legitimate shot at gold, and their 1500m final quickly became a two-man battle at the front.

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Ingebrigtsen pushed the pace hard and led for much of the race, while Kerr stayed close behind. But when the final metres arrived, neither man would get the last word. Cole Hocker changed everything. The American produced a finish to storm past both Kerr and Ingebrigtsen and win Olympic gold in an Olympic record of 3:27.65.

Kerr took silver in 3:27.79, while Yared Nuguse won bronze in 3:27.80. Ingebrigtsen, meanwhile, finished fourth in 3:28.24. For all the talk between Kerr and Ingebrigtsen, neither of them walked away as Olympic champion. And the rivalry did not end in Paris. And after years of talking, teasing, dismissing, and challenging each other, Kerr and Ingebrigtsen will once again have 1500 metres to settle the argument.