“You Look Like Catwoman”: Keely Hodgekinson’s Coach Shares First Reaction to Iconic Nike Speed Suit

Keely Hodgkinson made a statement at ATHLOS London on September 18, 2026, when she stepped onto the track in a black Nike speed suit. The British Olympic 800m champion wore a full-length, hooded outfit with an open back and a specially designed opening for her signature ponytail. Paired with lightweight sunglasses, the unusual look brought fashion and sports science together. Hodgkinson then backed up the bold appearance with a winning performance, taking the 800m in 1:56.40. But before the suit made its competition debut, the idea had to win over her coaching team, who know her running best.

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Speaking to Athletic Weekly Host Tim Adams, Hodgkinson’s coach Jenny Meadows recalled how the idea first came about in January 2026, when the team was in South Africa. Nike had been discussing the suit with Hodgkinson, who was interested in giving it a try. Meadows and her husband, fellow coach Trevor Painter, were playing paddle tennis when the runner tried it on and asked for their opinion.

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“And my initial reaction was like, oh, you’ve got to be brave to wear that,” Meadows admitted. Painter, however, was more enthusiastic, telling Hodgkinson, “Yeah, you look like Catwoman, go for it. Like, it’s so you.”

Meadows explained that Hodgkinson’s personality made the design a natural fit. “Keeley is an innovator herself. You know, she’s always wanted to do things different,” she said, adding that the runner is also “a big lover of fashion.” Hodgkinson’s interest in trying something new helped move the idea forward, but the suit still needed to satisfy the coaches’ expectations.

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Nike worked with Hodgkinson to develop a custom-made suit that combined her preferences with aerodynamic research. The black outfit featured a hood, long sleeves and an opening at the back for her ponytail. Its design also incorporated small, 3D-printed structures known as vortex generators, intended to influence airflow around her body and reduce aerodynamic drag. The development process involved months of adjustments to the suit’s fit and construction, with the aim of making it suitable for elite racing.

For Meadows, however, performance remained the main consideration. She explained that Nike had been respectful of the coaching team’s role throughout the process and wanted them to feel comfortable with the idea. “At the end of the day, we think about performance and it’s not just what you look like,” she said. The coaches had to consider whether the suit offered a genuine advantage, with Meadows putting the question plainly: “You’ve got to think about is it faster or is it just a gimmick?”

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Meadows also reflected on the example of Cathy Freeman, who wore an iconic full-body racing suit at the Sydney Olympics in 2000. Freeman’s outfit became closely associated with her Olympic triumph, and Meadows recalled how memorable the moment had been. “I think it takes a special person to be able to go out,” she said, before explaining that Freeman’s appearance had become iconic because of the suit.

There was also a mental side to the decision. Wearing such a distinctive design meant Hodgkinson would have to step in front of a crowd knowing that her outfit would attract attention. She still needed to stay focused on the race and deliver when it mattered. Meadows recognised that this confidence was part of what made the idea work for Hodgkinson, but she also understood the pressure that came with it.

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“Don’t forget, you’ve actually got to walk out in front of an audience the first time and you’ve got to win in that thing,” Meadows said. She finished with a line that captured the thinking behind the entire project: “You know, it’s a statement piece.”

Despite the positive attention surrounding Keely Hodgkinson’s innovative Nike speed suit, she may not be able to wear it in major competitions.

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Keely Hodgkinson faces Adidas sponsorship hurdle over Nike speed suit

After her victory at ATHLOS London, Hodgkinson was asked whether she would wear the Nike speed suit at the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics. Her response left the possibility open. “We might know some things that people don’t!” she said. However, whether she can wear the custom outfit at the Games will depend on the applicable kit requirements and any arrangements made with Team GB.

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The main obstacle is Team GB’s partnership with Adidas, which supplies the British Olympic team’s official competition clothing under an agreement running through the 2032 Games.

Since Hodgkinson would represent Great Britain at LA 2028, she is expected to wear the team’s approved Adidas kit rather than her custom Nike suit. The reported restriction stems from the sponsorship arrangement, not a confirmed ban on the suit by World Athletics. It remains unclear whether any special agreement could allow her to wear the Nike design at the Olympics.