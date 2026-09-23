Track Olympian Calls it Quits to Announce Early Retirement at 28

Rohan Browning was hoping to end his 2026 season on a high at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow. But his individual 100m campaign did not go as planned. The Australian sprinter ran 10.24 seconds in his heat to reach the semifinals and failed to make the final. But there was still the relay. Browning stepped onto the track for the men’s 4x100m final and anchored Australia to gold. Just weeks later, the 2x Olympian has revealed that the medal was the perfect way to close a chapter.

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Known to fans as the “Flying Mullet,” Browning announced his retirement on September 23 with a series of photos from his journey through athletics. From his younger days in the sport to Olympic competition and moments with his Australian teammates, the post offered a look back at how far he had come. “Truly the best years, but it’s time to hang them up. Thanks to everyone who’s been part of the journey,” Browning wrote.

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At 28, Browning is walking away while he still feels there is more he could achieve. That is what makes the decision so surprising. “The athlete in me still thinks that I could get back, run personal bests and compete at the highest level, but no athlete is ever going to be truly satisfied,” he said. Still, the Commonwealth Games gave him the moment he needed to make peace with the decision.

“I really wanted to go out on a high note, and after winning the gold medal at the Commonwealth Games in the relay, it was only going to go downhill from there,” Browning said in a statement released by Australian Athletics. After all, his final season had been a mixed one. Browning finished third in the 100m at the Australian Championships and later ran a remarkable 9.89 seconds in Austria. But the performance came with a +4.7m/s tailwind, meaning it could not be recognised as an official time. His personal best remained the 10.01 seconds he ran at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021.

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Tokyo was also where Browning felt his career truly changed. At his first Olympic Games, he won his 100m heat in 10.01 seconds before advancing to the semifinals. “That was a moment that changed my life,” Browning said. “It gave me a really healthy dose of self-belief because it had been a quiet period for Australian men’s sprinting. There weren’t many role models on the scene, and I feel like I had to forge that path myself.”

From there, Browning became a regular part of Australia’s international teams. He went on to compete at two Olympic Games, make five World Championships appearances and win four Australian 100m titles. But when he looks back at the whole journey, it is not just the medals or the times that stand out.

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“The thing that I’m actually proudest of is that I made every team from my debut in 2017 to my retirement in 2026,” he said. But making every Australian team for nearly a decade did not come without its share of setbacks.

Browning’s difficult road ends with a golden moment

There were plenty of difficult moments along the way, too. At the 2018 Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast, Browning missed the 100m final by just 0.001 seconds. His campaign then took another turn when he suffered an Achilles injury that kept him out of competition for around nine months. A year later, Browning faced another setback at the World Championships in Doha, where he was eliminated in the 100m heats.

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Then again, Browning failed to progress from the 100m heats at the 2022 World Championships in Eugene. At the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, he made the 100m final and finished sixth. Then in 2024, injury again interrupted his campaign. Browning finished fourth in the 100m at the Australian Championships and later spoke about a knee problem that had affected his ability to train properly. He eventually made Australia’s Olympic team for Paris, but his second Olympic campaign ended in the 100m heats after he finished sixth in his heat in 10.29 seconds.

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His final season had its own share of frustration. Browning finished third in the 100m at the 2026 Australian Championships behind Lachlan Kennedy and Josh Azzopardi. There was also tension around Australia’s Commonwealth Games selection. Azzopardi finished ahead of Browning at the national championships but was initially left out of the individual 100m team. He appealed the decision, although unsuccessfully. The two eventually put the situation behind them and went on to line up together in Australia’s relay team in Glasgow.

Browning’s individual campaign in Glasgow ended in the semifinals, but he still managed to leave the Games with a gold medal. Running the anchor leg, he joined Kennedy, Azzopardi and Calab Law as Australia won the men’s 4x100m relay in 38.07 seconds. The victory was Australia’s first Commonwealth Games men’s 4x100m gold since 1974.

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Looking ahead to life away from the track, Browning said he now feels ready to take on something new. “But I’ve reached a place where I’m ready for the next challenge, and I’m excited by the prospect of doing new things,” he said. For the “Flying Mullet,” the track may no longer be calling, but his final memory of it will be a golden one.