Noah Lyles Confirms Continuing Surpassing Usain Bolt Dream at LA Olympics

For Noah Lyles, Paris wasn’t the ending, it was the unfinished chapter. He arrived at the 2024 Olympics chasing history, left with one gold and a hard-fought 200m bronze, and a dream that slipped through his fingers. Most athletes would have been content after becoming the world’s fastest man. Lyles wasn’t.

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Nearly two years later, the American sprint king has once again made one thing crystal clear: the pursuit of four Olympic gold medals and the legacy of surpassing Usain Bolt are still very much alive.

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Speaking recently with Kate Mackz, Lyles was asked whether he planned to chase all four gold medals again at the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics. His answer came without hesitation.

“If first you don’t succeed, try, and try again.”

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It was a short response, but one that perfectly summed up the mindset that has defined Lyles throughout his career. The ambition wasn’t born after Paris. Long before stepping onto the Olympic stage, Lyles had publicly declared he wanted to accomplish something no male sprinter ever had. During an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in June 2024, the reigning world champion laid out his vision for the Games.

“Everyone knows Usain Bolt; I want to be faster and more decorated than Bolt,” Lyles said. “He’s done three. I want four, that’s the Mount Rushmore – now you’re the greatest of the great.”

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That bold statement wasn’t made out of arrogance. It was rooted in what Lyles had already achieved. At the 2023 World Championships in Budapest, he became the first athlete since Usain Bolt to sweep the 100m, 200m, and 4x100m relay at a major global championship. Momentum was firmly on his side heading into Paris, where his goal was clear: win the 100m, 200m, 4x100m relay, and 4x400m relay to become the first male sprinter to collect four Olympic gold medals at a single Games.

History had other plans. Lyles delivered one of the closest finishes Olympic sprinting has ever seen, edging Jamaica’s Kishane Thompson by just 0.005 seconds to win the 100m title. The dramatic victory crowned him the world’s fastest man, but it was only the first step toward his four-gold mission.

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Then came the setback nobody saw coming. Just days before defending his favorite event, the 200m, Lyles tested positive for COVID-19. Despite battling illness, he still stepped onto the track and fought his way to bronze in 19.70 seconds, behind Botswana’s Letsile Tebogo and American teammate Kenny Bednarek, before collapsing at the finish line and leaving the stadium in a wheelchair.

The result ended his hopes of winning four gold medals, but it also revealed another side of the American star, one built on resilience rather than perfection.

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Even before Paris, Jimmy Fallon had asked why he willingly placed so much pressure on himself. Lyles’ answer reflected the belief that has always driven him. He said his goal had never simply been to collect medals. He wanted Olympic titles, world records, and a place among the sport’s all-time greats. Bolt’s iconic marks of 9.58 in the 100m and 19.19 in the 200m have stood untouched for over 15 years, but Lyles has never hidden his desire to one day challenge them.

Paris may not have delivered the historic sweep he envisioned. But judging by his latest comments, the dream hasn’t changed, it has merely been postponed.

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Noah Lyles set to compete at the 2026 Athletissima Diamond League

Last week, Lyles reminded the athletics world exactly why he’s still considered the man to beat. At the USATF Outdoor Championships, he stormed to his third U.S. 100m title in a world-leading 9.79 seconds, equaling the personal best that earned him Olympic gold in Paris. The performance also eclipsed the previous world lead of 9.82, set earlier this season by Jamaica’s Oblique Seville.

“I think I made that ‘I’m still the world’s fastest man’ statement,” Lyles said afterward.

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But he wasn’t finished there.

“Just because it is an off year doesn’t mean that I plan to run slow. This is me being me and being me is dominant, being consistent,” Lyles added.

Two days later, his title bid in the 200m ended abruptly. Lyles pulled up mid-race with a hamstring cramp, walking the final stretch as Garrett Kaalund went on to win in 20.04.

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“I just felt a grabbing sensation,” Lyles said afterward. “I was like, ‘Yeah, this is the time to stop, there’s no reason to push this.'”

He added that the moment offered a useful, if painful, preview:

“This does show me what it takes to keep going. Kind of gives you perspective of how great Bolt was.”

Now, Lyles turns his attention to the Athletissima Diamond League in Lausanne on August 21, where he’ll shift back to his signature 200m. Although much of his 2026 campaign has centered on the 100m, with victories in Tokyo, Italy, and New York, Lausanne offers another chance to build momentum in the event that has long defined his career, and to answer the question his cramp left hanging.