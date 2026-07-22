Olympian Beats Fastest Woman Alive to Break National Record Twice in Less Than a Year

Australia’s rising sprint sensation, Torrie Lewis, continues her love affair with the history books. She has made a habit of breaking records and did so once again, delivering another statement performance against an elite field.

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The 21-year-old track and field star continued her remarkable rise on Tuesday, producing another national record in the women’s 100m at the TIPOS P-T-S meeting in Banská Bystrica, Slovakia. She stopped the clock in 11.04 seconds, shaving four hundredths off her previous Australian record of 11.08, which she had set during the heats at the 2025 World Athletics Championships in Tokyo.

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The victory was made even sweeter by the company she kept. Lewis crossed the line ahead of five-time Olympic champion and also the fastest woman alive in the 100m, Elaine Thompson-Herah, who finished second in 11.06, while Jamaica’s Christania Williams claimed third.

But Lewis wasn’t done there. She returned later in the meet to win the women’s 200m in 22.66 seconds, completing the sprint double in Banská Bystrica for the second consecutive year.

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This is now the third time Lewis has rewritten Australia’s women’s 100m record. She first announced herself in 2024 by clocking 11.10 as a teenager before lowering the mark to 11.08 at last year’s World Championships. Now, just days before another big event, she has pushed the national standard even further with an impressive 11.04.

The performance also serves as another confidence boost after making her Olympic debut at the Paris 2024 Games. Beating one of the greatest sprinters of all time in Thompson-Herah only adds to the significance of the victory.

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What’s next for Torrie Lewis?

Fresh off another record-breaking performance, Torrie Lewis now shifts her focus to the biggest test of her season. She will make her Commonwealth Games debut in Glasgow, where she’ll compete in the 100m, 200m, and 4x100m relay after the athletics program gets underway on July 27.

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The Australian has already shown she can deliver on the global stage. In 2024, she captured gold in the women’s 200m at the World U20 Championships in Lima, announcing herself as one of sprinting’s brightest young talents.

If we take a look back, Lewis’ journey has been anything but ordinary. Born in Nottingham, England, she moved to Australia with her mother at the age of six, starting a new life in a country they had never even visited before.

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Her background reflects multiple cultures. Lewis has Jamaican and Indian roots through her father and Scottish heritage through her mother. She has often spoken about looking up to Jamaican sprint icons Elaine Thompson-Herah and Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, admitting there were even jokes about her one day competing for Jamaica.

“I’ve never been to Jamaica, but when I was younger they joked about me running for Jamaica,” she said in 2019.

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Now, at the 2026 Commonwealth Games, Torrie Lewis will once again get a chance to outshine the Jamaican superstars and lead Australia from the front. With a national record, growing confidence, and momentum on her side, Lewis heads into that mega event with a chance to turn her breakout season into an unforgettable one.